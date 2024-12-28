This Unlikely Ingredient Makes Lemonade Even More Refreshing

Lemonade is arguably one of the most refreshing beverages on the planet, and it can be made in many different ways. However, while many lemonade varieties exist, some are a bit more surprising than others. Take the variety that made waves at Disneyland in early 2024, for instance. Its secret ingredient? Pickle juice.

No, you did not read that wrong. In all honesty, despite sounding like an unlikely pairing, pickle juice and lemonade are a match made in heaven. At Disneyland, this drink is made with a combination of Minute Maid Lemonade, Sprite, and pickle juice (it is garnished with a dill pickle spear, naturally). Like the Dr. Pepper and pickles drink or Sonic's Pickle Juice Slush, something about pairing tart lemonade with briny pickle juice just works.

If you want to try the drink for yourself, simply mixing some pickle juice into your choice of lemonade is a great place to start. But don't be afraid to change things up a bit if you want. For example, the Disneyland version incorporates Sprite for a bit more sweetness and carbonation. Likewise, if you're not entirely sold on the lemonade pickle juice combination, start small by adding a tablespoon of brine to the mix at a time until you find your perfect ratio.