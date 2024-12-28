This Unlikely Ingredient Makes Lemonade Even More Refreshing
Lemonade is arguably one of the most refreshing beverages on the planet, and it can be made in many different ways. However, while many lemonade varieties exist, some are a bit more surprising than others. Take the variety that made waves at Disneyland in early 2024, for instance. Its secret ingredient? Pickle juice.
No, you did not read that wrong. In all honesty, despite sounding like an unlikely pairing, pickle juice and lemonade are a match made in heaven. At Disneyland, this drink is made with a combination of Minute Maid Lemonade, Sprite, and pickle juice (it is garnished with a dill pickle spear, naturally). Like the Dr. Pepper and pickles drink or Sonic's Pickle Juice Slush, something about pairing tart lemonade with briny pickle juice just works.
If you want to try the drink for yourself, simply mixing some pickle juice into your choice of lemonade is a great place to start. But don't be afraid to change things up a bit if you want. For example, the Disneyland version incorporates Sprite for a bit more sweetness and carbonation. Likewise, if you're not entirely sold on the lemonade pickle juice combination, start small by adding a tablespoon of brine to the mix at a time until you find your perfect ratio.
There are so many ways to elevate plain lemonade
While lemonade on its own can be refreshing, it can also get boring after a while, especially since there are so many great ways to spice it up. Adding dill pickle juice is one option, but you can combine other fruit juices to make an elevated lemonade for any occasion. For example, adding cranberries to lemonade will increase the tartness and build a tangy undertone. Bonus points if you use frozen cranberry juice that's been turned into a slush. Speaking of frozen slush, freezing fruits like watermelon, blueberries, and strawberries, blending them up, and adding them to lemonade turns an ordinary drink into something amazing as the fruits pack a ton of flavor.
If you're in the mood for something lighter, you can't go wrong with adding fresh herbs to your lemonade. Things like basil, mint, lemongrass, and rosemary will bring a unique flavor to any lemonade, especially if you muddle them. Now, if you want a pinch of sweetness and carbonation, combine your lemonade with lemon-lime sodas like Sprite or ginger ales like Canada Dry. For carbonation without extra flavor, club soda or sparkling water works a treat. Similarly, coconut milk can be used to make a lemonade that is thick and delicious, especially when combined with fruits. Or, you can turn it into a creamy Brazilian lemonade with condensed milk which is the perfect mixture of sweet and tart.
There are so many different combinations of flavors you can add to lemonade to really bring it to a whole other level. So, don't be afraid to experiment and try new flavors; you never know which ones might become your new favorite.