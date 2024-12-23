Why Adding A Pinch Of Salt To Lemonade Goes A Long Way

There are a few different ways in which you can maximize the flavor of your homemade lemonade. You can start right from the source of your sour beverage itself and make sure you choose the optimal lemons for your lemonade, picking lemons full of tart, citrusy flavor. You can also veer slightly off the standard course and opt to elevate your lemonade with fresh herbs, or even choose to combine your citrus with another fruit for an added flavor burst. But if you really want to perfect the taste of your lemonade, your aid actually comes from a rather unexpected place.

That's right –- just like your favorite batch of homemade chocolate chip cookies, your lemonade will be made that much better with the addition of a little pinch of salt. In the case of lemonade, this addition goes a long way. With it, the tartness present in the lemon's acidity will be kept while diminishing the bitter notes that can also be present, giving you the best of both worlds. Of course, you only need a small modicum of salt in your glass, but with it, you can be sure that you're truly optimizing your lemonade's flavor with minimal effort.