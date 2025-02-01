5 Grocery Chains That Also Have Coffee Bars

When shopping for groceries, it can be an unexpected pleasure to find a coffee bar or shop inside the store. Whether you prefer ordering right when you walk in, to have something to sip as you peruse the aisles, or you get one for the road, ordering a coffee and pastry inside the store can feel pretty sweet.

However, not every grocery chain has a coffee bar inside. In fact, not even every store within a chain offers such conveniences. Sometimes older stores in a chain can't be retrofitted with coffee bars, and some chains may reserve such features for specific regions or neighborhoods. So, if your Ralph's doesn't offer fresh macchiatos and Americanos, you may have luck at the next one over.

Historically, many shops and grocery stores in the 19th century roasted their own coffee and often sold cups of piping hot java as incentive to buy a bag. But the modern phenomenon of buying your latte inside a Walmart or Albertsons is a relatively new one, as little as 25 years in the making. We've compiled five chains that feature coffee bars in many or most of its stores. Of course, individual coffee bars may close, be under renovation, or have recently opened. New York-based Wegmans, for example, announced in 2023 it was testing closure of its full-service Buzz Coffee Shops and replacing them with self-service stations, and didn't include a Buzz in a recently opened store in Reston, Virginia.