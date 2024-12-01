How To Make Mead From Honey

Once you've added yeast to your mead, it's time to let it ferment. Because the mead will bubble and expand as the yeast releases gas, you should ensure your fermenting vessel is big enough to hold everything without leaking. "One potential issue during fermentation is that a vigorous fermentation can overflow your container (especially if adding in a nutrient addition). This is easily mitigated by using a larger vessel," Matt Nielson says. "The best container for fermenting mead is one that allows for easy access, and is about 1.25-2 times larger than the batch you are making. For a 1-gallon batch, a 2-gallon bucket is great; for a 5-gallon batch, a 6.5-gallon bucket allows for plenty of room."

Once your mead is in the fermenter, your next step is to set it aside in a space with a fairly stable temperature. "Don't make it and keep it in your kitchen," Dan Short warns. "It's going to have temperature fluctuations and it's going to be too hot. Sometimes too cold." These fluctuations, he explained, can stress yeast. You don't have to overthink possible storage areas, though. "I always tell people, pick the closet you go into the least and put it in the back," Short mentions. Fermentation, Richard Furlong explains, takes three to five weeks. "You will also have a yeast sediment at the bottom of your carboy. That is when you want to rack your mead to the smaller carboy," he says, noting that this will prevent oxidation by reducing the headspace. This shorter, secondary aging period, Furlong explains, is to separate the mead from the yeast and allow it to settle and clarify.