The Best Wine Fridges On The Market, According To Reviews

How much do you love wine? If you're like me ... a lot. However, if you're also like me, you might live in a tiny apartment with not a lot of room to store anything, let alone bottles of very nice (or at least memorable) wine. Enter the mighty wine fridge. While it is certainly a splurge, if you find yourself becoming less of a boxed wine drinker and more of a connoisseur — or at least drinking more than five to six bottles per month — it's certainly something to consider.

Wine fridges provide a solution when you need to age wine, store wine, or if you want to sell or trade bottles of wine and need them to last longer. By controlling the temperature and humidity in the air around the wine, as well as its light exposure, you can extend the life of its flavor and smell. Plus, many of the newest fridges are showpieces in and of themselves. They've also become more compact for those of us in smaller environments, which makes them their own investments.

When shopping for a wine fridge, consider your price range, available space, and how often you might use it. These appliances can cost between a few hundred and a few thousand dollars. Below, we've compiled some of the best on the market (in alphabetical order), according to user reviews and across a variety of price points and sizes. You may just be inspired to start your new collection!