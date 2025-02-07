The Best Wine Fridges On The Market, According To Reviews
How much do you love wine? If you're like me ... a lot. However, if you're also like me, you might live in a tiny apartment with not a lot of room to store anything, let alone bottles of very nice (or at least memorable) wine. Enter the mighty wine fridge. While it is certainly a splurge, if you find yourself becoming less of a boxed wine drinker and more of a connoisseur — or at least drinking more than five to six bottles per month — it's certainly something to consider.
Wine fridges provide a solution when you need to age wine, store wine, or if you want to sell or trade bottles of wine and need them to last longer. By controlling the temperature and humidity in the air around the wine, as well as its light exposure, you can extend the life of its flavor and smell. Plus, many of the newest fridges are showpieces in and of themselves. They've also become more compact for those of us in smaller environments, which makes them their own investments.
When shopping for a wine fridge, consider your price range, available space, and how often you might use it. These appliances can cost between a few hundred and a few thousand dollars. Below, we've compiled some of the best on the market (in alphabetical order), according to user reviews and across a variety of price points and sizes. You may just be inspired to start your new collection!
Black Decker 8-Bottle Wine Fridge
A great choice for someone just dipping their toes into the wine fridge pool, the Black+Decker 8-Bottle Wine Fridge is one of the more affordable options, currently coming in at around $150 at several retailers. It also is rather compact and can easily fit in a small space. This fridge is likely best for someone without an extensive collection, and without complicated bottles, as the temperature can only be set to one consistent level for the entire unit.
Averaging 4.5 stars out of 5 on multiple sites from 600+ users, respondents have commented on its major advantages being it saves space, runs quietly, and has a sleek design with well-constructed shelves. A few have mentioned it as a great housewarming or holiday gift. One user even suggested using it for bottles of water when you're in between bottles of wine.
One potential downside is that the fridge manually defrosts, so you may have to put a little effort into clearing it out occasionally, although this issue didn't seem to come up in any reviews.
Cuisinart CWC-800CEN Private Reserve 8-Bottle Wine Cellar
Here is another option for first-time wine fridge purchasers or those looking for something that won't take up an aggressive amount of space. The Cuisinart CWC-800CEN Private Reserve 8-Bottle Wine Cellar is closer to $200, but still in the range of affordability for these products, especially if you're choosing something as a gift. As another eight-bottle option, you still get the compact style perfect for countertops or for placing somewhere out of the way. Again, you're committed to just one temperature for the whole unit. The shelves on this model are also adjustable.
Coming in at an impressive average of 4.8 stars from about 250 users, purchasers noted the Cuisinart model is quiet, a great option for use at a party, and perfect for a single person or small family. It also has a three-year warranty, which one customer noted was an attractive feature.
The one technical potential drawback is that the fridge can't be shoved flush against anything. To facilitate air circulation, it needs two inches of space on all sides.
EuroCave La Première S
EuroCave designs some of the most luxurious — and expensive — models on this list, but they are also some of the best-loved by serious wine collectors. Coming in at around $2,000, the EuroCave La Première S Wine Cellar is the definition of an investment, but if you're buying many bottles of wine every month, it might be worth thinking about. The EuroCave brand is restaurant quality, for starters, with lauded warranties and service.
This model holds around 70 bottles with removable and adjustable shelves, and it contains a remote LED light system and an alarm that lets you know if the humidity level is falling below where you want it to be. For the eco-conscious, you'll be happy to know it's also energy-efficient. On the design side, it has an opaque door that locks, which protects the bottles from ultraviolet light and sticky fingers.
Reviews of this model say that if you're a serious collector, you won't consider looking elsewhere. The reviewers also praise the unit for its quietness, and say that it holds the set temperature well, features flexible shelving, and has an aesthetic beauty.
Frigidaire Freestanding Wine Cooler
Here is a mid-level option for those looking for something slightly bigger and with a greater capacity than an eight-bottle option, but still smaller (and more affordable) than the professional-grade EuroCave. The Frigidaire Freestanding Wine Cooler holds about 30 bottles and comes with brand name recognition for quality. Its design is inconspicuous, so if you're not looking for a piece to draw attention, that may be a highlight. It also has a door alarm in case it's not shut properly.
This model has over 1,000 reviews with around a 4.5-star average. While most owners appreciate that it runs quietly, has dual-zone temperature control, looks great, and is easy to install, what does seem to come up as a potential downside is that it's not adjustable for oversized or oddly shaped bottles. It has curved racks with five spaces each, but those spaces may not fit every bottle shape and size.
Hisense 54-Bottle Stainless Steel Built-In/Freestanding Wine Chiller
Another option that falls in the middle in terms of bottle storage is the Hisense 54-Bottle Stainless Steel Built-In/Freestanding Wine Chiller, which can be installed built-in or freestanding. It's being sold for $900, which is admittedly not cheap, but for housing and maintaining that many bottles with a circulation fan, it's a fair price. One feature that makes this fridge stand out is the front panel ventilation system, meaning you can push this model up against a wall or other appliance. It also has a fingerprint-resistant, stainless steel alarm-equipped door that will alert you if it's been left ajar. Additionally, it contains six sliding shelves and dimmable LED lighting. You can even connect it to an app and monitor it wirelessly!
Reviews of the Hisense call it well-built, easy to install, and quiet, and people also mention the sliding shelves, interior light, and beautiful design as pros.
Ivation 12 Bottle Thermoelectric Red and White Wine Cooler
Back in our more affordable (and smaller) corner, we have the Ivation 12 Bottle Thermoelectric Red and White Wine Cooler. This product falls in the $200 range. If you're looking to save money, it clocks in as an affordable option for someone who may not be tearing through cases of wine every month, or is looking for a unique wedding or housewarming gift. For a more compact option, it has impressive features, such as dual-zone climate control and a double-paned glass door. The latter insulates the interior and blocks UV light from the wine inside. It also comes with the LED lighting and removable shelving that some of the other, more expensive options offer.
With over 1,000 reviews giving this unit at least 4 stars, the consensus is primarily positive. Users praise the cooler for being quiet, compact, discreet in appearance and light/sound impact, and easy to set up. It also gets mentioned for having good value and being great looking, with one review even calling it luxurious.
KitchenAid 46-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cellar
KitchenAid is an appliance brand that's been around and respected as a giant in the appliance industry for years, so you know its entry on this list is serious business. In another nod to our serious collectors, the KitchenAid 46-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cellar option is one of the most expensive wine fridges on this list, but also one of the most esteemed.
Coming in with a price tag of around $2,700, you'll receive fun inclusions with this model like motion sensor-sensitive LED lighting so you don't have to open the door to peek inside, a temperature monitoring system with alarmed alerts, and automatic defrosting. This model also includes dual-zone temperature control and hidden hinges, for an added layer of sophistication. The KitchenAid slides under most counters seamlessly, and you can customize the door to match your own kitchen design.
Users report that it's extremely quiet, looks great, easily holds the temperature where it's set, and has an easily readable display.
NewAir 15-inch Built-in 29-Bottle Dual Zone Wine Fridge
The NewAir 15-inch Built-in 29-Bottle Dual Zone Wine Fridge has a price that's competitive with a couple of our earlier mid-level options. Ringing up at approximately $600, this wine fridge has adjustable shelves, dual temperature zones, and a glass door with UV protection and a lock. With a 29-bottle capacity, it can kick things up a notch for the buyers starting to expand their collection, while still being sleek enough to fit under a counter.
Wine enthusiasts who have purchased the NewAir say it's stylish, and that they appreciate how quiet it is, its dimmable light, and how easy the shelves slide. Others praise its construction and the brand's responsive customer service.
One downside is the weight of the product. Coming in at 70 pounds, once you have it placed or installed, you may not be eager to move it around. But by all accounts, the heaviness is an acceptable tradeoff for the peace of mind of knowing your bottles are protected from the elements!
Rocco The Super Smart Fridge
You may recognize Rocco The Super Smart Fridge from your favorite home influencer's account, as the popularity of its stylish, retro design has soared over the past few years. It costs around $1,500 and holds just under 30 bottles (with reversible racks for cans), so it does fall on the higher end of the spectrum in terms of price-to-bottle storage ratio. If you're looking for a pop of color in your kitchen or bar area, it comes in fun colors, like cream, yellow, and green, with a textured glass door.
The brand runs promotions like pre-stocking the fridge full of juice, to provide a bit more value for your money. The "smart" in the name also refers to a camera in the fridge that gives users the ability to see inside it from an app on their phone.
A TikTok sensation, users on social media say the fridge feels artistic, keeps two temperatures, is a conversation starter, and is also a great bar cart. Other reviews mention it is a statement piece and aesthetically pleasing. One thing to note about Rocco is its warehouse ships out in batches, and delivery may not be as immediate as you'd like for the price point.
Wine Enthusiast 32-Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler
Our final three entries all come from Wine Enthusiast, which makes sense, given that it's a brand used for the wine program at The Institute of Culinary Education. The first is the 32-Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler. At about $450, it's competitive with some of the other fridges on this list at a similar price point. It has dual temperature zone control, interior LED lights, it's thin (although not able to be built in, like some previous choices), and has wavy, removable racks, with a larger bottom rack to accommodate bigger bottles.
The 32-Bottle unit has almost 1,500 4-star reviews. Reviewers say it's quiet, has a modern design, has an easy setup, and keeps a consistent temperature. Others also praise the brand's customer service.
A couple of considerations are that it must be placed in an open area, so it's not a great option for under-counter storage, and it has no locking mechanism, so in a home with children, it may pose a risk.
Wine Enthusiast 6-Bottle Wine Cooler
The next Wine Enthusiast model to discuss is the smallest and the most unobtrusive — the 6-Bottle Wine Cooler. It's a countertop model that, as you would suspect, is quite minimal, weighing only about eight pounds. This is not going to be an aesthetic stand-out or have some of the bells and whistles that its cousins do, but at just $130, it's definitely a wallet-saver, especially if you're just looking for extra storage. If you're not yet ready to commit to a full-sized wine fridge (or have space limitations), this is a great option for dipping your toes in the temperature-controlled containment world. However, be advised that, given its size, it can only hold one temperature, so you'll likely be storing just white or red wine at one time.
Reviews say it's easy to assemble, great for small spaces, quiet, and a good beginner fridge. Others talk about its ease of use, and how it is a good value and good quality.
Wine Enthusiast Classic 70 Dual Zone Wine Cellar
The final wine fridge to look at from Wine Enthusiast is, in contrast with our previous entry, one of the biggest. The Wine Enthusiast Classic 70 Dual Zone Wine Cellar, however, is not the most expensive on this list. It costs about $850 at press time, putting it on the higher end, but not unattainable. Yes, it is a bit larger, but it has dual-zone temperature control, wire and wood shelving, LED lighting, and a thick glass door with UV coating. It also can hold up to 70 bottles, but still fit comfortably in an apartment.
Buyers have said the Classic 70 is almost silent, holds temperature well, fits the desired bottles comfortably, and is beautiful. This may not be the right choice for you if you're more of a casual wine drinker, or won't be using the volume of bottles this unit holds in a timely fashion, but if you're looking to take your wine game up a notch, this is a solid option with almost 100 reviews, averaging around 4.5 stars.