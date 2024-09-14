How Many Bottles Of Wine Are In A Case And Why It's Worth It To Buy One

We've all experienced it: You're at a restaurant paying $12 for a glass of wine, while a whole bottle of the same variety costs $15 at the wine store down the street. Why the price difference? Restaurants often get their wine at a fraction of the retail price thanks to bulk purchasing — in this case, that means buying wine by the case.

A standard case of wine contains 12 bottles, each 750 milliliters, totaling nine liters. So why consider buying a case? The big draw is the savings. Many retailers offer a discount when you buy a full case, typically between 10% and 20% off the regular bottle price. Online retailers also often sweeten the deal with free shipping on case orders, making it an even better bargain.

Buying in bulk isn't just for those with grand cellars; it's a smart move for anyone who enjoys wine. Whether you're gearing up for a series of dinner parties, stocking up for everyday sipping, or just love the idea of having a variety of wines on hand, a case purchase is a cost-effective way to keep your wine collection diverse and budget-friendly.

