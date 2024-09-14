How Many Bottles Of Wine Are In A Case And Why It's Worth It To Buy One
We've all experienced it: You're at a restaurant paying $12 for a glass of wine, while a whole bottle of the same variety costs $15 at the wine store down the street. Why the price difference? Restaurants often get their wine at a fraction of the retail price thanks to bulk purchasing — in this case, that means buying wine by the case.
A standard case of wine contains 12 bottles, each 750 milliliters, totaling nine liters. So why consider buying a case? The big draw is the savings. Many retailers offer a discount when you buy a full case, typically between 10% and 20% off the regular bottle price. Online retailers also often sweeten the deal with free shipping on case orders, making it an even better bargain.
Buying in bulk isn't just for those with grand cellars; it's a smart move for anyone who enjoys wine. Whether you're gearing up for a series of dinner parties, stocking up for everyday sipping, or just love the idea of having a variety of wines on hand, a case purchase is a cost-effective way to keep your wine collection diverse and budget-friendly.
Curate your ideal case of wine
Let's talk numbers. The cost of a wine case varies widely, depending on the quality and type of wine. For a budget-friendly wine option, you can expect to spend under $100 for a case, with each bottle averaging around $10. This is great for everyday drinking and casual gatherings. However, if you're looking to indulge, a case featuring higher-end reserve wines can cost up to $500, or around $50 per bottle.
To build your ideal case, aim for a mix that fits both your budget and preferences. Start with a variety of reds, whites, and sparkling wines to cover all your bases. We'd suggest opting for four to five bottles of lower-priced, everyday wines that you'd drink with dinner or casually at home. Then opt for at least one or two lower-priced sparkling wines for brunch mimosas or a simple craving. Grab a higher-end sparkling for celebrations and special occasions, a higher-end red for dinner parties, and a maybe even a few bottles of rosé to shake things up.
Balancing everyday favorites with a few splurge-worthy selections ensures you have a versatile and budget-friendly assortment. Whether you're stocking up for personal enjoyment or hosting events, a well-curated case means you've always got something on hand for the occasion.