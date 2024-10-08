The Temperature Mistake You're Making With Red Wine

Many wine enthusiasts will accumulate a collection of bottles — a home cellar of tasty options. While some more elaborate setups may contain a dedicated fridge, most will keep at room temperature in a convenient location. And with the red wines, it may seem natural to simply grab a bottle from such conditions, open and enjoy. However, such a go-to practice is actually a temperature mistake.

Depending on your variety, you want your red wines served in a range from around 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, with 52 to 55 degrees being optimal. So unless you happen to inhabit a chilly wine cellar, the advice to serve red wines at room temperature is misleading. Instead, stick your bottle in the fridge for around ten minutes prior to serving, and you'll have the ideal temperature in most cases.

Just like how it's a mistake to eat your food piping hot, drinking your red wine warm is unadvised. Such a temperature makes the flavors imbalanced, bringing out acidity and tannins in discordant ways. And if you get the booze too hot, it may even start fermenting again. So keep in mind temperature's significant impact, and know a short cooling duration will pay off.