What Makes New Zealand's Kiwiburger So Special?
McDonald's has become an international phenomenon, with the number of locations worldwide growing yearly. Not all McDonald's are created equal, though; McDonald's looks and tastes different depending on where you are. Even the chain's beloved fries are different at McDonald's around the world.
In New Zealand, McDonald's has a special burger known as the Kiwiburger. The name may have fooled people into thinking it's made with fruit, or perhaps from the meat of the Kiwi bird. The truth is that the Kiwiburger is just a regular burger (available in some locations in beef, chicken, or veggie) with beetroot and an egg added to the stack. What sets the Kiwiburger apart, aside from the unique added ingredients, is its rarity.
Rather than a permanent menu item, the Kiwiburger has been on and off the McDonald's menu since its national debut in 1991. As of 2024, McDonald's New Zealand has not released a statement regarding the on-and-off again relationship with the Kiwiburger, or if there are plans to make it a more consistently available item.
New Zealand's Kiwiburger is more elusive than a McRib
The Kiwiburger was invented by McDonald's New Zealand franchisee Bryan Old and was originally only available at his restaurants. Although the international item wasn't included in our ranking of McDonald's burgers, the Kiwiburger became a popular item across the country when it was added to the national New Zealand menu in 1991. It appealed to local tastes by mirroring the typical New Zealand hamburgers that were the norm before McDonald's arrived in the country.
Initially set to be a permanent menu item in New Zealand, the Kiwiburger was discontinued in 2004 due to the cost of beetroot, which was not used on any other menu items. However, the Kiwiburger did pop back up on the menu in 2007, 2009, and 2011, although it never stuck around for too long, serving mostly in the capacity of a limited-time offer (a la the McRib in the United States) rather than ever returning as a permanent item. The burger was removed in 2021 only to be brought back again in late 2023 for the New Zealand summer menu. Despite constantly making comebacks, it is unknown how long the Kiwiburger will remain on the menu at any given time, so if you ever get the chance to try this special burger, make like the flightless Kiwi bird and run for it!