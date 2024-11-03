What Makes New Zealand's Kiwiburger So Special?

McDonald's has become an international phenomenon, with the number of locations worldwide growing yearly. Not all McDonald's are created equal, though; McDonald's looks and tastes different depending on where you are. Even the chain's beloved fries are different at McDonald's around the world.

In New Zealand, McDonald's has a special burger known as the Kiwiburger. The name may have fooled people into thinking it's made with fruit, or perhaps from the meat of the Kiwi bird. The truth is that the Kiwiburger is just a regular burger (available in some locations in beef, chicken, or veggie) with beetroot and an egg added to the stack. What sets the Kiwiburger apart, aside from the unique added ingredients, is its rarity.

Rather than a permanent menu item, the Kiwiburger has been on and off the McDonald's menu since its national debut in 1991. As of 2024, McDonald's New Zealand has not released a statement regarding the on-and-off again relationship with the Kiwiburger, or if there are plans to make it a more consistently available item.