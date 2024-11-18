14 McDonald's Menu Items You Should Avoid Ordering

Love it or hate it, there's no disputing that McDonald's is one of the biggest and most popular fast-food chains in the world. To date, the chain has close to 42,000 locations spanning the globe and legions of customers who can't get enough of the Golden Arches. While many of the menu items like the Big Mac and Egg McMuffin are fan favorites for good reason, there are also some dishes that are downright disappointing.

Since its inception in 1940, McDonald's has aimed to appeal to the masses. It started as a barbecue joint but changed focus when owners Maurice and Richard McDonald realized that burgers were the best-sellers. The original McDonald's menu from the 1950s had just nine items including shakes, burgers, and fries. As the chain grew, so too did the menu offerings. Now you can choose from a plethora of burgers, sandwiches, breakfast dishes, snacks, and desserts.

While taste is always subjective, there are some McDonald's menu items that consistently get bad reviews from diners. These include a few mainstays that have been around for ages and some newer creations. Based on our own experiences and countless customer reviews, these are some menu items you might want to avoid ordering at McDonald's.