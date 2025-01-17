Secrets Of Baskin-Robbins You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
Founded by Burton Baskin and Irvine Robbins in 1945, Baskin-Robbins has been selling traditional and more unusual ice cream flavors, as well as other kinds of treats, for an impressive 80 years. Today, it's one of the world's largest ice cream chains and was ranked second-place globally by Food Service Feed based on its number of locations, marketing impact, and brand creativity.
Baskin-Robbins' success and staying power isn't just because of its delicious menu. From the beginning, the company has worked on setting itself apart. For instance, Baskin-Robbins became known for offering 31 different flavor options, a number still strongly associated with the brand, despite the fact that the current number of Baskin-Robbins flavors has skyrocketed into the thousands. Baskin-Robbins is also known for letting customers sample flavors, with a little taste from one of its iconic plastic pink spoons. Over the years, the brand has expanded overseas, adapting to local cultures with specially created flavors and targeted marketing. It has also increased its offerings, branching out to creative ice cream cakes, as well as iced coffees, smoothies, and other beverages, among other items. If you're a fan of Baskin-Robbins, you may know all this already. However, Baskin-Robbins does have its secrets, whether you're a regular at your local parlor or curious about tasting a scoop of one of their countless flavors. From discounts to flavor choices, here are some Baskin-Robbins secrets you'll wish you knew sooner.
There are more than 31 flavors
Baskin-Robbins is famous for its 31 flavors of ice cream, which include traditional favorites like chocolate, strawberry, and a few vanilla options, as well as more unusual choices like date nut, peach, and pineapple sherbet. That's a lot of variety, but it turns out that Baskin-Robbins actually serves up a lot more than the original 31 flavors today.
According to the chain's official website, there currently are more than 1,400 Baskin-Robbins flavors. Since the 1960s, the company has had a special team that creates new taste combinations. In addition to simple "culinary creativity", the company says that new flavors are often inspired by pop culture and major events. For example, Lunar Cheesecake was created in 1969 to celebrate the moon landing. More recently, the chain released USS Butterscotch, in homage to a flavor served at the Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor in season 3 of the series, "Stranger Things." If all of this makes you want to go on a mission to try all 1,400 flavors, it won't be easy. For one thing, according to website Tartelette, it would take four years to sample every single one.
Some Baskin-Robbins flavors are temporary
Baskin-Robbins' original concept of 31 ice cream flavors is impressive, and its current tally of 1400 flavors is even more so. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that even the most passionate ice cream fan will be able to sample each one of those impressive number of flavors. A big reason for this is that, in keeping with the company's creative spirit, flavors are often retired to make room for new ones. Even flavors that belong to the original 31 can meet this fate. For example, in 2010, the chain's French Vanilla was retired "to the Deep Freeze," as the company puts it, after 65 years on the menu.
On a happier note, some Baskin-Robbins ice creams are only temporarily retired. Baskin-Robbins fans are probably familiar with the chain's Flavor of the Month and seasonal offerings . As their names imply, these flavors are only available for a month or a season, then are put out of circulation for a while. This can be frustrating if you wish you could have a scoop of a fall-inspired flavor like Pumpkin Cheesecake all year long. That beign said, at least it gives fans something to look forward to, not to mention a reason to try new flavors while they wait for their seasonal favorite to make a comeback.
There are Baskin-Robbins parlors in countries around the world
Baskin-Robbins was founded in the U.S., but you don't have to be in the States to get your fix. According to its official site, the chain currently has nearly 8,000 locations in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. In addition to the U.S., Baskin-Robbins is especially popular in locations like India, Japan (where it's known as "31") and South Korea, where it's particularly beloved. Journalist Yori Choi, who grew up in South Korea, gives some insights into the chain's popularity in the country, writing, "Korean Baskin-Robbins is different from any other place in the world. It is simply extraordinary. There are so many more different flavors, many of which are tailored to Korean people's taste buds." She particularly considers the Baskin-Robbins parlor in the Seoul neighborhood of Cheongdam-dong a "must-go", noting that it boasts an impressive 100 flavors you can try.
Travel guides usually encourage you to ignore international restaurant chains and eat at local places, which is a great way to truly discover and understand a new culture. That being said, some international restaurant chains may be worth a one-time visit during your trip. For instance, McDonald's famously changes its menu to adapt to local tastes and customs, making international McDonald's locations a popular stop for fans. Checking out a Baskin-Robbins might also be worth your while, since the brand follows the same model, varying their offerings in each country. This means that if you head to a Baskin-Robbins overseas, you're likely to experience unique tastes you wouldn't have been able to try at home. Maybe you'll even discover a new favorite flavor.
Not all Baskin-Robbins flavors are available at every location
Baskin-Robbins is known for its wide variety of ice cream flavors, but not all of them are available at every Baskin-Robbins parlor. For one thing, it's unlikely that any ordinary Baskin-Robbins would have enough space to display and serve all of the chain's 1,400 flavors. Another factor is a parlor's geographical location, since some flavors are only available in certain countries. For example, you're unlikely to find flavors like Ssal Tteok and Sweet Potato Cheese outside Baskin-Robbins parlors in South Korea.
If you've got a hankering for a particular flavor, Baskin-Robbins' official site advises calling your local Baskin-Robbins to find out which flavors are being scooped out that day. You can also use the store locator on its website to find another Baskin-Robbins near you that might have the particular flavor you're craving.
There may be a future celebrity or world leader behind the counter
As if the prospect of getting ice cream wasn't exciting enough, there's a chance that the person serving you those scoops of yumminess could be a future celebrity. Former Baskin-Robbins employees, or "scoopers," as they're officially called, include Julia Roberts, Randy Quaid, and even Barack Obama. While none of these famous figures have made their name through ice cream or food in general, another famous former Baskin-Robbins scooper certainly has — Bobby Flay himself once scooped Baskin-Robbins ice cream.
You might argue that since the chain employs thousands of people around the world, statistically speaking it makes sense that a few of this large pool would become famous. However, you never know — maybe being around all that sweet goodness gave them an extra push towards success.
You can sample as many flavors as you want
One of many things that Baskin-Robbins is known for is letting customers sample a small spoonful of an ice cream flavor to see if they like it. Some people take this to mean you can only sample one or maybe two flavors, but according to the company's rules, you can actually sample as many flavors as you want. A Baskin-Robbins representative explained to People Magazine that Baskin-Robbins considers sampling a key part of its brand and encourages customers to try any flavors they're curious about. According to the company's official website, this policy was instilled by founders Burt Baskin and Irv Robbins.
That said, since Baskin-Robbins locations are owned by franchisees, not every location may follow this rule. Plan to try the flavor you most want to sample first to be sure it won't get left out if the location you visit won't let you sample multiple flavors.
There's a Baskin-Robbins ice cream for almost any dietary requirement
We tend to think of mainstream ice cream brands as dairy-based and not made for most people with dietary or religious restrictions around food — but it turns out that Baskin-Robbins is an exception. In terms of dietary and allergy-related restrictions, the chain offers vegan and dairy-free options. These range from flavors made with dairy milk substitutes to ice cream alternatives like sorbets. Baskin-Robbins also sells non-dairy items, like fruit smoothies. Additionally, according to the chain's official site, vegetarians, vegans, and anyone with an egg allergy can enjoy any Baskin-Robbins flavor that doesn't include pieces of cake.
Depending on the location, you'll also find options for kosher or halal sweet treats at Baskin-Robbins. Per the Baskin-Robbins official site, all but two of the flavors available at locations in the U.S. and Canada are kosher. All of the chain's ice creams are certified halal. If you're headed to a Baskin-Robbins parlor outside the U.S., check the country's official Baskin-Robbins website for kosher or halal information before you go.
You can get 31% off on the 31st of the month
Baskin-Robbins' 31 flavors concept was inspired by the idea of a different ice cream flavor for every day of the month. Today, you may not be able to find 31 flavors at every Baskin-Robbins location, but the chain still loves the number. It's even hidden in their current "BR" logo, with the loops of the "B" as the "3" and the first vertical line of the "R" as the "1."
It's fitting that the company likes to celebrate by offering 31% off ice cream scoops on the 31st of every month, a deal officially called "Celebrate 31." The only catch is that you have to be a Baskin-Robbins Rewards member to qualify for the discount. Luckily, U.S.-based customers can sign up for the program for free. If you live outside the U.S., check your local Baskin-Robbins website or parlor to see if you can get in on that tasty 31% discount.
You can buy more than ice cream
Baskin-Robbins is known for its ice cream, but that's not all it does. If you need a cake for a special occasion (or maybe you just want some cake for yourself –- we're not judging), for instance, you're in luck — the chain sells both pre-made and custom ice cream cakes. In addition to more traditional options, Baskin-Robbins also likes to get creative with its cakes. Take, for instance, its popular Turkey Cake, which was first released in 2008 and continues to be a "fan favorite," according to the company.
Baskin-Robbins also sells drinks, notably smoothies and frozen coffees, including their popular Cappuccino Blast. Additionally, you may be familiar with Baskin-Robbins' grocery store line, which features ice cream and ice cream bars. From time to time, Baskin-Robbins sells some non-edible treats, too, often releasing or collaborating on fun merch like socks, scented candles, and shirts. Although you might find some of these year-round, many are limited-time offers, like its recent holiday gift collection. The official Baskin-Robbins shop's webpage advises following the brand's Instagram for news about upcoming merch releases.
There's a Baskin-Robbins secret menu
Like many fast food restaurants that have "secret menus" with special items and item combinations that you need to know how to order, Baskin-Robbins has a secret menu of its own. The menu mostly consists of flavor or item combinations that result in something new and delicious. For instance, at locations where sister brand Dunkin' has items available, you can ask for a Donut Sundae, which is, as you might have guessed, an ice cream sundae with a donut. Less obvious, but equally yummy and indulgent, is Samoa Cookie, in which a scoop each of three flavors, Mocha (or Jamocha), Coconut, and Caramel, are combined to create a flavor profile that's similar to that of the iconic Girl Scout cookie.
But there is one drawback: since not all Baskin-Robbins franchises have the same offerings, yours may not have the flavors necessary to make some of the secret menu items. So, go in with a backup flavor (or two) in mind, and remember — whether or not it's that secret menu item you wanted, you'll still be having Baskin-Robbins ice cream, which is already a pretty great thing.
Baskin-Robbins' most popular flavors vary from country to country
You may be familiar with Oreo Cookies 'n Cream or Vanilla, two of Baskin-Robbins' most popular flavors in the U.S., but other flavors take the top spots in Baskin-Robbins' overseas locations. According to the company's most recent statistics, Cotton Candy is the preferred flavor of customers in the Philippines, while Pralines 'n Cream is the top choice in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, South Korea and Japan lead the pack in most popular flavors that also have the most unusual names, with "My Mom is An Alien" taking the top spot in South Korea. "Popping Shower," which features candies that pop in your mouth, takes the lead among Japanese customers.
While unusual flavors are the favorites in many countries, others hold a special place in their hearts for the classics. The company reports that Vanilla is the number one sold flavor in China, while Mint Chocolate Chip — another classic Baskin-Robbins flavor — is the favorite among customers in Malaysia and Thailand. If you can get your hands on a scoop of one of these favorite flavors, why not give it a try and see if you think it deserves all the love?
There are two different Baskin-Robbins discount programs
There are some pretty sweet deals to be had at Baskin-Robbins, but you may not be getting them all. That's because there are two different Baskin-Robbins discount subscriptions, and you have to sign up for each one separately. It's pretty inconvenient, but things like free ice cream, credits, and convenience are worth the trouble. The two Baskin-Robbins discount programs are the Baskin-Robbins Rewards program and the Birthday Club. The Baskin-Robbins Rewards program has a number of perks, including the previously mentioned discount on a scoop of ice cream on the 31st of every month. Members also get a free ice cream scoop just for signing up. They regularly get access to coupons and promotions, and earn credit for certain purchases. You can sign up for the Baskin-Robbins Rewards program through the Baskin-Robbins app. A similar program exists in several overseas markets, where it's known as Club 31.
On the other hand, Baskin-Robbins' Birthday Club gives members a birthday freebie: a free small scoop for their special day. As of this writing, Birthday Club membership isn't included with the Baskin-Robbins Rewards program, and you can't sign up for it on the Baskin-Robbins app. Instead, members sign up via email and redeem their sweet, frozen gift with a code they're sent on their birthday. For maximum deals and savings on sweet Baskin-Robbins treats, be sure to join both programs.