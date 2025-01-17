Secrets Of Baskin-Robbins You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Founded by Burton Baskin and Irvine Robbins in 1945, Baskin-Robbins has been selling traditional and more unusual ice cream flavors, as well as other kinds of treats, for an impressive 80 years. Today, it's one of the world's largest ice cream chains and was ranked second-place globally by Food Service Feed based on its number of locations, marketing impact, and brand creativity.

Baskin-Robbins' success and staying power isn't just because of its delicious menu. From the beginning, the company has worked on setting itself apart. For instance, Baskin-Robbins became known for offering 31 different flavor options, a number still strongly associated with the brand, despite the fact that the current number of Baskin-Robbins flavors has skyrocketed into the thousands. Baskin-Robbins is also known for letting customers sample flavors, with a little taste from one of its iconic plastic pink spoons. Over the years, the brand has expanded overseas, adapting to local cultures with specially created flavors and targeted marketing. It has also increased its offerings, branching out to creative ice cream cakes, as well as iced coffees, smoothies, and other beverages, among other items. If you're a fan of Baskin-Robbins, you may know all this already. However, Baskin-Robbins does have its secrets, whether you're a regular at your local parlor or curious about tasting a scoop of one of their countless flavors. From discounts to flavor choices, here are some Baskin-Robbins secrets you'll wish you knew sooner.