The Only 3 Arby's Menu Items You Can Buy At The Grocery Store
While Arby's is a beloved fast food restaurant that many fans frequent during lunch breaks, or when in need of a quick and easy dinner, it may be a lesser-known fact that several major grocery stores also offer three of the chain's signature items: sweet and tangy Arby's Sauce, horseradish-y Horsey Sauce, and the restaurant's iconic seasoned Curly Fries and Crinkle Fries. Arby's Curly Fries have been delighting shoppers via the frozen section for a while, but after Crinkle Fries landed on the Arby's menu in March 2021, it wasn't long before the crinkle-style fry and sauce duo was introduced to certain grocery stores in November 2022.
Arby's sauces and fries can be found at nationwide retailers including Walmart and Kroger. And you can even get Arby's famous sandwich sauce, Seasoned Curly Fries, Horsey Sauce — and an Arby's T-shirt to match — delivered straight to your front door with Amazon.
Other tasty fast food finds at major grocery stores
Arby's is not the only fast food establishment that opted to sell some of its most beloved products at the grocery store. For fans of nationwide fast food chains that aren't always open 24 hours a day when the craving hits, there are some other favorite items you can find on your weekly shop.
White Castle — the original fast food restaurant — sells its frozen sliders in many different stores. You'll even find them in the frozen section of supermarkets in major cities that don't even have a White Castle restaurant. Just check out your local Walmart, Walgreens, or Target, and you'll probably see them. Looking for a well-rounded meal? While Panera Bread offers a multitude of its popular items like its signature mac and cheese, most grocery stores also carry the brand's beloved soups. At Target, Walmart, and Hy-Vee you'll find comforting varieties like Panera Bread's Broccoli Cheddar, Chicken Noodle, Baked Potato, and more.
Lastly, similarly to Arby's sauces, you'll find Taco Bell's sauce packets in bottled form — in mild, hot, fire, diablo, and even salsa verde varieties — at select Walmart and Target locations, as well as on Amazon.