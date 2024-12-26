The Only 3 Arby's Menu Items You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

Arby's is not the only fast food establishment that opted to sell some of its most beloved products at the grocery store. For fans of nationwide fast food chains that aren't always open 24 hours a day when the craving hits, there are some other favorite items you can find on your weekly shop.

White Castle — the original fast food restaurant — sells its frozen sliders in many different stores. You'll even find them in the frozen section of supermarkets in major cities that don't even have a White Castle restaurant. Just check out your local Walmart, Walgreens, or Target, and you'll probably see them. Looking for a well-rounded meal? While Panera Bread offers a multitude of its popular items like its signature mac and cheese, most grocery stores also carry the brand's beloved soups. At Target, Walmart, and Hy-Vee you'll find comforting varieties like Panera Bread's Broccoli Cheddar, Chicken Noodle, Baked Potato, and more.

Lastly, similarly to Arby's sauces, you'll find Taco Bell's sauce packets in bottled form — in mild, hot, fire, diablo, and even salsa verde varieties — at select Walmart and Target locations, as well as on Amazon.