A Little Acidity Goes A Long Way When Making Frozen Fries

There's certainly no shortage of ways to add flavor to frozen fries, whose golden, deliciously crisp exterior is made for covering in all manner of seasonings — be it a simple sprinkling of salt, a hit of truffle oil and grated parmesan, or even some brown sugar and cinnamon (yes, it's a thing). However one ingredient we bet you've probably never thought about adding to these tasty 'taters is lemon juice.

The idea of adding lemon juice to frozen fries isn't nearly as strange as it sounds. Not only is it a natural flavor enhancer, used on everything from oysters to avocado, but lemon pepper seasoning (typically made from dried lemon zest, black pepper, salt, and sometimes other ingredients) is a popular fry topping in its own right. That said, a little squeeze of fresh lemon juice is just the thing to give your frozen fries (or any kind of fries, really) a bona fide flavor boost, bringing a combination of salty and sour, almost umami notes to the table that are guaranteed to make your mouth water. Even the professionals agree, with chef RJ Harvey — culinary director of Potatoes USA — telling Business Insider: "Fries benefit from the addition of acid. Toppings like citrus juice... contrast the richness of the crispy fries."