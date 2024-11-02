Ditch The Nachos And Try Putting Together A French Fry Bar

When it comes to setting up a nacho bar, many Tex-Mex fans likely believe something along the lines of: "If it ain't broken, don't fix it." But for die-hard foodies in the pursuit of "more and better food" — to quote food historian Reay Tannahill – transforming your nacho bar into a french fry bar with a simple french-fries-for-corn-chips swap could make for a next-level good meal.

French fries bring something to the nacho bar that corn chips sometimes don't: variety. Think about it. In the french fry world, you have any number of possibilities at your disposal. Plain. Lattice cut. Sweet potato. Curly. Steak. Tater tots. As far as grocery shopping for your french fry bar goes, try to grab at least three different kinds of fries from the frozen food section of your store. Contrasting flavors and textures bring more to the meal than your standard-cut fries.

For example, set your bar up with at least a bowl of lattice fries flanked by sweet potato or curly fries. You may also want to choose some seasoned fries, too, or spice them up yourself. Garlic, ranch, or barbecue-flavored fries would work well here, though you're not limited to that. Finally, when deciding on the amount of fries you should get, consider putting out a couple of pounds of fries per person. If you're making a fry bar for a big event, like a fall football game-day feast, that amount of spuds should ensure you have enough fries for everyone.