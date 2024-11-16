How To Make Starbucks Medicine Ball At Home

The Starbucks Honey Citrus Mint Tea, previously known by the moniker "Medicine Ball" when it was created in 2016, is a mixture of two types of tea, lemonade, and honey. Despite having no official medicinal properties, the sweet and fruity drink is said to help alleviate sore throats and congestion, which makes sense due to the well-known soothing properties of both honey and hot tea.

Historically, Starbucks used one bag of the Jade Citrus Mint tea and one bag of the Peach Tranquility tea from Teavana to make the drink. However, according to a Reddit thread, they're reportedly now just using two bags of chamomile mint blossom tea along with the usual steamed lemonade and honey. If you buy it from the chain, it'll cost you between $3.65 and $4.95 before tax, depending on size. But to avoid going out to pick up a Starbucks order when you're feeling under the weather (your baristas will thank you!) and to sip on a hot drink more reminiscent of the original Medicine Ball, you can learn to make it at home.

Unfortunately, Teavana is not often available at stores anymore, with a single box selling at high prices from Walmart or Amazon. However, there are alternatives you can use, essentially including any minty, citrusy tea and any peach tea. Steep your tea bags of choice — or loose leaf tea, for better customization — in a hot water and lemonade mixture, add honey, and voila: Your homemade cold cure is ready.