Why You Should Drink Vodka Within One Year Of Opening

It's usually pretty easy to polish off a bottle of vodka. After all, there's just enough vodka in a standard 750 milliliter bottle to make about 13 to 17 cocktails, depending on how strong you like them. Invite some friends over, and the bottle will soon disappear. But perhaps vodka isn't something you drink often, or you have a couple bottles left over from a big party you just never seem to get to. Before you reach into the back of the liquor cabinet to mix up a throwback original martini, it's worth knowing how long an opened bottle of vodka lasts. According to mixologist Cody Goldstein, it's best to consume the liquor within a year or two for maximum quality.

Goldstein is the founder and CEO of Muddling Memories, a cocktail consulting and development company he and his wife Camille Parsons Goldstein operate in New York City. Working with brands, events, and bars, Goldstein is known for creating inventive, visually appealing cocktails like a vanilla bean dirty martini sundae. (That's right: olives, vodka, and ice cream.) He spoke exclusively with Chowhound about shelf life and what to expect from a long-ignored bottle of vodka. "An unopened bottle of vodka should never go bad," he notes. "However, once opened, you may be able to keep it for a few years but that may result in a decrease in taste and flavor."