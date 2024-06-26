The Boozy Ingredient You Need To Level Up Comforting Chicken Soup

In most contexts, vodka and soju shouldn't be used interchangeably because they're not the same thing: Vodka is a fairly simple spirit originally hailing from Russia and Poland that's usually distilled to around 40% alcohol by volume (ABV), and which is nearly flavorless beyond a strong alcohol sensation. This makes vodka easy to mix with other drinks and foods. Soju is a Korean spirit — hovering around 20% ABV – made from rice, other grains, or potatoes. It's less harsh to drink than vodka because of its lower ABV, but it's similarly neutral in taste. When adding these boozes to your broth, you have a few options. You can add them as part of a marinade for your chicken, or to your broth as it simmers. With gentler soju, you can even add it as a finishing touch before serving.

If these drinks are so "neutral," how can they enhance the flavors in a dish like chicken soup? Spirits like vodka are good at bonding with fat and water molecules in a way that concentrates and intensifies those flavors — in this case, chicken stock and vegetables. Also, because alcohol evaporates faster than water, more of these molecules are reaching your nose faster, so you perceive the soup as smelling stronger. Lots of strong liquors can do this, but a drink with a more distinct taste, like bourbon, adds noticeable flavors to the soup, which you don't necessarily want.