5 Best Grocery Chains For Vegans
Gone are the days when the only vegan options at the grocery stores barely surpassed produce, rice, and beans. Back then, if you were lucky, you could get your hands on soy milk powder, which would then be reconstituted with water into a semi-potable beverage ... okay, maybe not so lucky. But those days are long and gone and we now live in an era where we are pampered with choices as we see pioneering brands and existing companies tap into the booming potential of the plant-based market. As consumers embrace plant-forward eating, we are also seeing fast food chains cater to the demand for plant-based options.
According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global vegan food market is projected to grow to $103 billion by 2032. Given the rise in companies expanding their plant-based product portfolios and the diverse selection of delicious meat replacements–with ever-improving taste and texture– plant-based milks and cheeses, convenient meals like Gardein's frozen, ready-to-heat meals, it's safe to say that there is no shortage of choices for a stress-free trip to the grocery store. Here are a handful of picks for vegan and veg-curious shoppers.
Whole Foods
Since its 1980 founding in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods has quickly become a nationwide haven for vegan shoppers with its diverse selection of plant-based products. Its expansive plant-based section features an impressive array of meat alternatives, dairy-free cheeses, and innovative products like vegan boiled eggs from woman-owned start-up Crafty Counter. Perusing the aisles and navigating the dedicated section for plant-based goods is a fun way to explore and discover new products that are hitting the shelves.
In addition to its grocery offerings, the store's prepared foods section is a particular highlight, with numerous vegan-friendly hot and cold dishes, including the viral "TTLA" sandwich that was popularized by Tabitha Brown in 2017. The hot foods bar and salad bar feature a variety of plant-based options, including vegan sushi featuring plant-based "tuna" and "snow crab" at the fresh sushi station in several Whole Foods locations. The market also excels in its produce department, featuring organic, locally sourced fruits and vegetables that appeal to health-conscious shoppers. Owing to its commitment to quality, Whole Foods' prices tend to be on the higher end, but since being bought by Amazon, Prime members have also enjoyed additional deals on various vegan products, making specialty items more affordable and accessible to some shoppers.
Trader Joe's
It's safe to say that Trader Joe's has a dedicated fan base, and as grocery prices have risen, the chain has become a destination for managing to keep its prices consistent and low. TJ's private label approach allows the company to offer unique, affordable, globally-inspired vegan products like its beloved beefless bulgogi. The store's lenient return policy and regular sampling stations also allow shoppers to try and discover new products.
Trader Joe's is also known for seasonal specials, like the breaded Turkey-less stuffed roast, which made a grand comeback this year after being discontinued during the 2023 holiday season. The return of the meat-free roast has garnered excitement from both vegans and non-vegans and will make an outstanding centerpiece at the holiday table. Their extensive frozen section features an impressive lineup of "ready to heat" plant-based meals like vegan pasta bolognese, roti and Thai red curry, Japanese fried rice, and more inventive options that celebrate cuisines across the world. So, embark on an adventure on your next trip to Trader Joe's!
Target
Who doesn't like a good trip to Target? You walk in hoping you stick to the list and leave with far more than you're willing to admit. We've all been there! But it's about to get even better for meatless shoppers because Target has stepped up its game when it comes to its vegan-friendly selections. The retail giant has systematically expanded its plant-powered offerings across multiple departments, making it convenient for shoppers to find everything they need in one shopping trip.
Target's groundbreaking collaboration with vegan influencer Tabitha Brown, known for her innovative preparation of vegetables to mimic animal-based meat like bacon, has garnered much excitement from vegans and non-vegans alike. Her product line, which includes flavored snacks, ravioli, different vegan sausage flavors, kitchen essentials, and more, has made vegan eating feel more inclusive, less intimidating, and fun.
Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market has positioned itself as a premier destination for plant-based consumers, offering an extensive range of vegan products from a variety of innovative companies and its own line of products. The aisles are filled with plenty of discoveries, and the clear shelf tags labeling the vegan options make identifying them clear and convenient.
The grocery chain also champions its commitment to cutting-edge plant-based innovation through its Innovation Centers that showcase emerging vegan brands like RollinGreens and GrownAs* Foods. Sprouts was also one of the first chains to feature revolutionary products such as Bored Cow's animal-free milk, which is identical to dairy but made without any animal input, and Meati's "steak" and "chicken" products made from mushroom root protein. In addition to showcasing the abundance that plant-based foods have to offer, Sprouts also emphasizes the nutritional advantages and environmental benefits of living and thriving on a plant-powered diet.
Aldi
Looking for delicious plant-based goods without breaking the bank? Founded in 1961 by the Albrecht Family, Aldi became the world's first discount grocery store in Germany and has since expanded its range to an international customer base. Given the days of rising grocery costs, Aldi is the perfect destination for high-quality, budget-friendly, products with an array of household and kitchen staples. Occasionally, you'll even find seasonal plant-based specialty products like the Moser Roth Vegan chocolate truffles.
The chain's Earth Grown brand provides a diverse selection of vegan products, including meat-free chicken, plant-based burgers, animal-free meatballs, a variety of dairy-free desserts, and more! You can also find different plant-based milks, whipped toppings, and dairy-free nog courtesy of the vegan-friendly brand Friendly Farms. Currently, there are 2458 Aldi stores across the United States where you can get a good bang for your buck when stocking up on vegan groceries. Whether you're shopping for yourself or an entire plant-powered family, let Aldi be one of your default stops during your grocery trips.