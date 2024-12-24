5 Best Grocery Chains For Vegans

Gone are the days when the only vegan options at the grocery stores barely surpassed produce, rice, and beans. Back then, if you were lucky, you could get your hands on soy milk powder, which would then be reconstituted with water into a semi-potable beverage ... okay, maybe not so lucky. But those days are long and gone and we now live in an era where we are pampered with choices as we see pioneering brands and existing companies tap into the booming potential of the plant-based market. As consumers embrace plant-forward eating, we are also seeing fast food chains cater to the demand for plant-based options.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global vegan food market is projected to grow to $103 billion by 2032. Given the rise in companies expanding their plant-based product portfolios and the diverse selection of delicious meat replacements–with ever-improving taste and texture– plant-based milks and cheeses, convenient meals like Gardein's frozen, ready-to-heat meals, it's safe to say that there is no shortage of choices for a stress-free trip to the grocery store. Here are a handful of picks for vegan and veg-curious shoppers.