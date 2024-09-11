Is There Enough Caffeine In Coffee Ice Cream To Make You Jittery?

There are two reasons you look forward to coffee every morning: its pleasantly bitter taste, and its miraculous power to energize you. This makes coffee ice cream odd, because while it has that delicious, authentic coffee flavor you love, you probably don't want a caffeine boost during dessert. So how much caffeine does coffee ice cream actually contain?

A full 14 ounce carton of Häagen-Dazs coffee ice cream has 75.6 milligrams (mg) of caffeine total. If you break that down that into individual scoops (usually about 4 ounces), that's 21.6 mg per scoop. If you go with Häagen-Dazs' recommended serving of two-thirds of a cup (slightly over 5 oz), which is slightly more generous, that's still only about 29 mg of caffeine.

To put these numbers into context, a single cup of coffee has about 95 mg of caffeine on average, and most espresso drinks which include a single shot have about 64 mg of caffeine. Your coffee ice cream dessert is unlikely to perk you up, and you'd have to put away most of the carton to get even close. You're buying it for the flavor, not the boost.

