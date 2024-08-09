Make Homemade Ice Cream In A Bag The Better Way With This Special Salt

When you look at the ingredients list for homemade ice cream in a bag, most of them make sense to the logical human brain: milk or half-and-half, sugar, the flavorings of your choice, and ice? Yep. All that makes sense. Rock salt? Nope. Not so much. The plastic bag you place inside the coffee can? Ditto. Why do you need both the bag AND the can for heaven's sake? Despite some of the parts of this equation seeming illogical, all components play a role when you're making ice cream without an ice cream maker. It comes down to science.

Let's start with the contents of the bag because they're the reason you need rock salt and the coffee can. (More on that in a minute.) Recipes will vary, but roughly, you're looking at a pint of milk (or substitute half-and-half), a quarter cup of sugar, and vanilla and other flavorings. All of this goes into a large zip-top freezer bag. This is placed inside a #10 coffee can that's filled with ice and rock salt.

Once you top this with the lid, the roll-the-coffee-can game commences. To make this easier, you can roll the can back and forth between a couple of people. Keep it moving for 15 to 20 minutes. Once that time has passed, peek in at the ice cream to see if it's solid. If not, add some more ice and rock salt to the mix and keep going until the ice cream is done.

