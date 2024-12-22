The No-Fuss Shortcut For Making Custard Ice Cream At Home

Whether it's a hot summer day or a chilly autumn evening, nothing hits quite like homemade ice cream. DIY recipes often taste fresher, and they allow you to experiment with interesting flavors and customize the recipe to your preferences. Though no-churn ice cream made with a frozen banana or sweetened condensed milk makes this process a breeze, custard is still king when it comes to superior texture and flavor.

The defining factor when it comes to custard versus soft serve, frozen yogurt, and other cold, creamy treats is the addition of egg yolks. Eggs are fairly high in fat and when tempered with milk and sugar, they lend custard ice cream its dense, luscious-yet-fluffy texture. The fat also helps intensify the other flavors, similar to the way salt makes desserts taste sweeter. However, making custard (a.k.a. crème anglaise) at home is a notoriously finicky process, and few people are willing to risk wasting ingredients — especially multiple pricey eggs.

Fortunately, there's a shortcut that simplifies the process of making custard for ice cream. Rather than creaming egg yolks and sugar together and heating the milk separately, the idea is to whisk all three ingredients together until they're a pale yellow color. You can then warm them very slowly in a regular saucepan over low heat. As long as you whisk constantly to distribute heat and aerate the mixture, it should come together as a velvety crème anglaise — without needing any special equipment other than a whisk.