It's Your First Time Cooking A Leg Of Lamb, Here's The Common Mistake To Avoid

Lamb can be the centerpiece of a delicious and versatile meal, but despite being quite simple to prepare, it also has a reputation for turning out dry and tough. Given that lamb can be a bit of an investment compared to other proteins, the idea of preparing this dish might turn off some home cooks before they ever get started.

Yet believe it or not, a lamb leg is inherently very tender — it's often mistakes made during the cooking process that can turn this tasty piece of meat into the texture of shoe leather. So what should you avoid when cooking your game?

A common strategy for preparing meat of any kind is to use a marinade. And while that's generally a safe and sound idea for both flavor and function, two main components of a marinade — salt and acid — can be a bit too aggressive for the delicate and naturally tender lamb meat. Leaving your lamb in a liquid laden with these ingredients for too long can result in an unpleasantly mushy product.