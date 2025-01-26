Beefsteak Vs Heirloom Tomatoes: Which Is Best For A BLT?

There are sandwiches we slap together for a quick lunch, practically standing over the kitchen counter as we wolf them down. Then there are sandwiches that demand the time and attention to detail that Michelangelo gave ceilings. The BLT — bacon, lettuce, and tomato — should always fall in the latter category. Building the perfect BLT means deciding between fresh or toasted bread, whether to add a gamechanger like candied bacon, or upgrade your mayonnaise. And then there are the tomatoes.

Obviously, fresh, flavorful tomatoes are preferred to bland, mealy commodity versions. But when it comes right down to it, which is best: classic beefsteak or trendy heirlooms? Chowhound spoke with Houston chef and "Top Chef" season 21 competitor Michelle Wallace to find out.

Wallace is the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., specializing in Southern-inflected sandos, biscuits, and slow-smoked meats, so she's very familiar with the strategy of creating the perfect BLT. Given the choice, she told Chowhound which option she would reach for: "I would select the beefsteak tomato."