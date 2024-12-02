Holiday-Inspired Mix-Ins Are The Key To Festive Chocolate Chip Cookies

Word has it that the chocolate chip cookie was invented by accident in the 1930s. However, this was apparently not the case. The short of it is that Ruth Wakefield, the woman associated with the invention of the cookie, didn't accidentally drop chocolate chips into her cookie recipe, as legend would have you believe. Instead, she did this on purpose, and thank goodness for holiday cookie exchange parties everywhere that she did. Wakefield proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that the basic chocolate chip cookie recipe might just be the best base for cookie flavor mash-ups. It's practically in the cookie's sugar-laden DNA.

Fast forward to the cookie exchange season of 2024. If you've been tasked with bringing the fixin's for chocolate chip cookies to your next holiday cookie swap, you might want to take a lesson from Milk Bar's chef, founder, and CEO, Christina Tosi, who has some pretty nummy suggestions for cookie mash-ups done right. Tosi spoke to Chowhound recently about how home bakers can make chocolate chip cookie recipes more exciting. She said, "Add McCormick Pure Peppermint extract into the dough along with crushed candy cane pieces, pretzels and white chocolate chips!"

That cookie mash-up is similar to the one that Tosi is making with spice brand McCormick for the 2024 McCormick Cookie Quest, a seasonal contest that gives cookie lovers a chance to earn ten grand for sharing their favorite holiday cookie recipes (and memories) with the spice company. To kick things off, Tosi and McCormick offer up their own cookie recipe mix-up, the Candy Cane Pretzel Bark Cookie recipe, which is available at select Milk Bar locations until the end of December.