The Closest Substitute For Caster Sugar In A Recipe

Home bakers are familiar with a whole range of options when it comes to certain ingredients. When it comes to sugar, many know there's an entire spectrum beyond white, brown, and powdered. Caster sugar (also known as superfine sugar in the U.S.) is one of those lesser known sweeteners that pro bakers use often, but may be less commonly available on the average grocery store shelf. Bakers love to use it in meringues, sponge cakes, and other delicate baked goods, as the finely ground sugar dissolves quickly and evenly into liquids and batters. Fortunately, there are other ways to work through a recipe if you can't get your hands on this stuff, and a bona fide sweets professional was generous enough to share her tip with Chowhound.

Hana Dreiling, Founder and Head Baker of Holey Grail Donuts (with locations in Los Angeles & Hawaii), took a moment to explain what she believes to be the best substitute for caster sugar. Her answer is an ingredient you may already have in your pantry and requires just one extra step to make it fit the bill. "The closest substitute for caster sugar is granulated sugar, processed in a food processor or blender until it reaches a finer consistency," she says, adding that, "it mimics caster sugar's ability to dissolve quickly, which is essential for smooth batters and delicate textures." So while you may know the differences between brown and white sugar and how to substitute one for another, this expert suggestion is the answer to your caster sugar conundrum.