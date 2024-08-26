Breadmaking is a skill — it takes practice, patience, and a whole lot of flour. It's also important to use a quality powder brand and avoid using old or expired products. In an exclusive interview with Chowhound, Nathan Myhrvold — founder of Modernist Cuisine and lead author of 2024's "Modernist Bread at Home" — said there's some debate over whether or not flour is one of those few foods that don't expire. "There are people who believe that aging flour on the order of months after its first milled is actually beneficial, and there are people who are equally very proud of saying they use fresh milled flour," he said. While you may have some wiggle room — around six weeks past the expiration date, especially if you store it in the fridge or freezer — flour usually lasts for a year after it's first milled.

"It's not necessarily the flour's age that's the issue, it's that older flours have more opportunity to become infested with insects," Myhrvold explained. As with many pantry items, the longer they're sitting around, the higher the chance that bugs get into them. Make no mistake: You should discard your flour at the very first signs of insect infestation.

As for the importance of freshness, old flour can develop a stale or off flavor, which will transfer to your bread. Plus, the powder's protein content can degrade over time and affect gluten formation. This leads to a denser, less elastic dough, making the bread heavier and less airy — similar to what happens if you over-knead your dough.

