Cut The Sweetness Of Store-Bought Frosting With An Easy Fix

It's worth remembering that the suggestions Anna Gordon makes serve a specific function when using pre-made cake frosting. "All of these flavors help balance flavor so it's not just sweetness hitting your palate," she notes. (Meanwhile, if piping is your goal, all you need to do is whip canned frosting with a whisk or fork until it's creamy enough to pipe.)

Perhaps flavor complexity is just as important to you as reduced sweetness. Cocktail bitters such as Fee Brother's Cardamom or Black Walnut Bitters from Strongwater will work particularly well. Always use ingredients that complement the frosting. In the case of vanilla or chocolate, consider coffee, bourbon, or freeze-dried citrus powders, like True Lemon and True Lime.

It doesn't take much to cut the sweetness of store-bought frosting. Just as Gordon suggested only a dash of salt, so too other options can be effective in small amounts. The best way to figure out how much of any ingredient you'll need is to start small and add a little more at a time, mixing it in until the frosting tastes right to you.