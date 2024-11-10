Your Soup Is Good — Creative Toppings Make It Better

Soup is one of those comforting dishes that always comes in handy; it's easily made in batches for meal planning, can often be frozen to enjoy later, and honestly tastes pretty good out of a can if you don't have time to make it yourself. It can be made in so many ways, from a broth base with chicken and rice to a creamy, rich base loaded with seafood and potatoes. But something people don't always consider when making a batch of soup is how to properly garnish it.

There are a few common ways to garnish that soup bowl: a touch of cream over tomato soup or some bubbly, melted cheese on top of French onion, to name a couple. But why not get more creative? Garnishes bring a dish together, and they're an easy way to get some last-minute flavors or added texture to your favorite soup — whether it's a sauce, a crispy topping, or even an egg.