Your Soup Is Good — Creative Toppings Make It Better
Soup is one of those comforting dishes that always comes in handy; it's easily made in batches for meal planning, can often be frozen to enjoy later, and honestly tastes pretty good out of a can if you don't have time to make it yourself. It can be made in so many ways, from a broth base with chicken and rice to a creamy, rich base loaded with seafood and potatoes. But something people don't always consider when making a batch of soup is how to properly garnish it.
There are a few common ways to garnish that soup bowl: a touch of cream over tomato soup or some bubbly, melted cheese on top of French onion, to name a couple. But why not get more creative? Garnishes bring a dish together, and they're an easy way to get some last-minute flavors or added texture to your favorite soup — whether it's a sauce, a crispy topping, or even an egg.
Pesto adds a salty, herbal richness
Fresh pesto has a complex flavor profile thanks to ingredients like basil leaves, Parmesan, and pine nuts. As a result, it works as a complement to a number of different flavor types, meaning whether you're making a creamy tomato soup or a hearty butternut squash dish, a drizzle of high-quality pesto is going to take those flavors to new heights.
It's easy enough to make at home, too, and you can substitute walnuts, almonds, or hazelnuts for pine nuts if you want. For a nut-free version, try pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds.
Homemade croutons bring the crunch
Croutons aren't necessarily uncommon as a soup topping, but when you make them yourself, the style and seasonings turn them into something so much better than the packaged version. Try cutting chunks of ciabatta and tossing them with a little rosemary butter and ground sage before toasting them. Or, add crispy garlic focaccia atop that bowl of soup.
The hearty, aerated bread will soak up plenty of flavor, making those croutons even more delicious. If you're making tomato soup, try pairing it with mini grilled cheese croutons.
Poached or soft-boiled eggs add unctuousness
Eggs aren't just for breakfast. They're a delicious topping on anything from a pizza to burger — and even a bowl of soup. Eggs are mild in flavor but provide a unique savoriness and texture to the dish.
Poached or soft-boiled eggs are best for soup because they're easy to break apart with a spoon, unlike a crispier fried egg. Once you break them apart, their runny yolks lend thickness and richness to the base. They're perfect if you're making something like a ginger soup with scallions, or even a tomato and garlic soup.
Crispy fried shallots can give blander broths a boost
Some soups don't have much texture, but a crispy topping can quickly change that. You've heard of fried onions, but fried shallots offer a milder, slightly sweeter flavor than more pungent onions.
All you need is a thinly sliced shallot, plus a little oil and salt; fry them until they reach your desired crispness, then garnish your soup. Not only do they add texture and flavor, but they also dress up the dish visually, especially when paired with some colorful herbs.
Roasted or air-fried chickpeas maintain their crispness
Anything with crunch is a great way to add texture, and chickpeas provide a nutritional element, too, because they offer protein and fiber. They're mild, but you can season them however you'd like before they're cooked.
Salt and pepper are standard, but paprika or garlic powder will give them a little more bite. Plus, you can roast them rather than fry them; they're also one of those perfect canned foods for the air fryer — just make sure to pat them dry before cooking.
Pork belly brings powerful porcine flavor
Hear us out: Pork belly is the topping your soup is missing. Think of it like adding bacon bits, but so much better. You can cook pork belly right in the oven, then crisp it in a pan just before adding it to your soup. The result is a crispy exterior and tender interior, and its salty, juicy flavor will take all kinds of soups to the next level, from borscht to pozole.
This topping requires a little extra effort compared to standard bacon, but it's so worth it. If you don't have time to cook pork belly, then any crispy pork product could work depending on your soup's flavors; pancetta or porchetta are good alternatives.
Pickles are a zesty soup accompaniment
It seems that people either love pickles or hate them, but if you're part of the former group, then you need to try this. They're sweet yet sour, and that brine adds so much flavor to the soup, while the pickles themselves add a little crunch.
They work best with creamy, rich soups because they add a nice contrast, plus some pickles are spicy or garlicky, which adds another flavor layer. Bonus points if you top your bowl with a little fresh dill, too.
Furikake will make you a spice blend believer
There is a reason this seasoning is used often in Japanese cooking. It adds the perfect umami flavor to anything from rice to fish, and there's also a place for it as a soup topping. Furikake is just a seasoning blend made from sesame seeds, dried seaweed, dried fish, plus a little soy sauce and sugar.
If you're making any kind of miso or dumpling soup, or even a seafood chowder, then this is a must-try. You can find it online, at Asian supermarkets, and in the spice aisle of many grocery stores.