America's Only Michelin-Starred Korean Steakhouse Packs Even More Fun Underground

New York City's Cote took the food world by storm when it first opened in the Flatiron District in 2017. Restaurateur Simon Kim, head chef David Shim, and beverage director Victoria James (author of "Wine Girl") made the space the place to be seemingly overnight. Before too long, the industrial-chic restaurant landed on esteemed best new restaurant lists, becoming a staple on roundups of the top steakhouses and Korean barbecue spots in town. Cote is a Michelin-starred restaurant, earning the distinction mere months after opening; it's the only U.S. restaurant in its category to hold the honor. Undercote — go ahead and take a quick moment to detect its meaning — premiered the following year.

Undercote, of course, is the moody, sleek cocktail locale with superb small plates plunged beneath (see also: "under") Cote. It is paradoxically dimly lit and verdant with foliage, dramatic yet soothing, and undeniably one of Manhattan's most impressive bars. While carnivores are busy ordering the juiciest steaks on the ground floor, Undercote's patrons are more likely to be downing martinis alongside gochujang-glazed chicken nuggets or doing caviar bumps while sipping a cola nerve tonic mixed with Michter's rye and lavender vermouth. Although its entrance is somewhat obscured and its subterranean coordinates make it a little hidden, Undercote is too cool to call itself a speakeasy (alcohol is legal — those are all just bars). However, unlike Cote upstairs, which is still one of the toughest restaurant bookings in town, Undercote does not accept reservations, so you have to try your luck at the door.