What Company Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Irish Whiskey?

Among bargain-hunting whiskey enthusiasts, Costco's Kirkland Signature whisk(e)ys are legendary. For the price, the value they offer is unbeatable — take their Irish whiskey as an example: the 1.75-liter, four-year-old goes between $30 to $45. Never tried Kirkland's liquor and suspicious of the price? Don't be, this whiskey is very well-reviewed by pundits.

But like most Kirkland products, Costco doesn't distill the whiskey themselves but rather, they partner with white-label distilleries who would make and ship the liquors off to Costco for bottling under their home brand as Kirkland scotches, Kirkland vodkas, and, yes, Kirkland Irish whiskeys. The names of these distilleries are very well-kept secrets. Fortunately, thanks to the sleuthing work by the YouTube channel Irish Whiskey LAD, we can make some educated guesses on who they are.

Specifically, we can look at the portfolio of the company responsible for importing the liquor into the United States for Costco which, according to the back label, is MISA Imports. Previously in 2022, it was found by Irish Whiskey LAD that MISA was working with Terra Spirits & Liqueurs, which produced the Mr. Whiskey Irish whiskey. This was very likely the juice found in Kirkland's Irish at the time. As of December 2023, MISA Imports was still listed as the main importer of liquor for Costco, but the company no longer partners with Terra. Instead, they now partner with 3 Counties Spirit Company and Ballykeefe Distillery — both are likely candidates as the original distiller of this fragrant Costco whiskey today.

