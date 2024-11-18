What Brand Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin?

Kirkland Signature, Costco's in-house brand, is known for its quality, well-priced food and beverage products, including alcohol. It's true — there are secrets of Costco liquor you'll wish you knew sooner, including the fact that several well-known distilleries are behind some of Kirkland Signature's alcohol, like its Kirkland brand cognac. However, the companies behind other Kirkland liquors are more elusive or unfamiliar.

As for Kirkland Signature London Dry Gin, the distributor is DC Flynt MW Domaines & Estates out of Silverton, Ohio, per the bottle's label. According to The Institute of Masters of Wine, DC Flynt is a business owner and distributor, mainly of wine, which is also supplied to Costco. Flynt became a Master of Wine (MW) in 1998, which involves passing a rigorous exam demonstrating one's knowledge in all aspects of wine, as well as signing a code of conduct to uphold high standards in the business.

While DC Flynt MW is the distributor of Kirkland's dry gin, it takes a little more digging to reveal the distillery that actually makes the gin. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) provides a registry with information on certificates of label approval (COLAs) — in other words, approvals for liquor bottle labels. Via this registry, Tennessee Distilling Group, LLC is the principal place of business and plant registry for Kirkland London Dry Gin with a COLA date of March 4th, 2024. Located in Columbia, Tennessee, Tennessee Distilling Group is also listed as the bottlers of Kirkland Spiced Rum and some Kirkland whiskies.