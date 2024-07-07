What Company Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Cognac?

Costco's Kirkland brand has built a reputation as a maker of quality grocery items, including its wide array of alcohol. From Kirkland brand bargain wines and craft beer to a variety of hard liquors, the bulk retailer's private label produces a large number of generally well-reviewed adult beverages (with the exception of Kirkland light beer which was a complete failure). Costco doesn't make the alcohol but sources it from various beverage companies, some of which are well-known in the industry (like the Sazerac company which makes Kirkland's spiced rum). Sometimes, it's a mystery who the distributor is behind the liquor since it's not always printed on the bottle. As for Kirkland's XO Cognac, the label indicates that Peyrat-Associés & CIE is the company that makes the fine spirit.

The French, family-owned company operates as Maison Peyrat and are the makers of various Peyrat Cognacs, including their XO Cognac, a blend of spirits aged a minimum of 15 years. Kirkland's XO Cognac is similar in appearance to Peyrat's bottle and consists of a blend aged between 12 and 21 years. Both are 40% alcohol by volume, while Kirkland's bottle is slightly larger at 750 ml compared to Peyrat's 700 ml. Kirkland's cognac is also significantly cheaper, at under $50, while Peyrat's award-winning XO is typically over $100.