Why Do People Line Up Outside At Costco Before It Opens?
Costco has long been a beacon for bargain shoppers looking to get the best deals on everything from groceries to home goods, and no one can match its $4.99 rotisserie chickens and $1.50 hot dogs. However, if you've ever gone by a Costco before it opens or showed up a bit early for some shopping, you may have noticed a line of people already waiting to get in. What gives? All those people can't be that eager to snag some free samples!
Well, as one Redditor explains, "A lot of local businesses actually run off of Costco supplies. Food trucks, small restaurants, etc. They get there as early as possible to make sure their stuff is in stock." This is something most folks might not consider, but it makes a lot of sense when you think about it. As a retailer that sells plenty of bulk products, Costco has a lot of appeal to businesses needing wholesale ingredients, food service items, and even sanitary and cleaning materials. They even offer Business Memberships specifically for this purpose.
Moreover, outside of standard Costco Warehouses, the retailer boasts Costco Business Centers in 16 states. While anyone with a membership — including families — can shop at a Costco Business Center, these locations feature larger quantity bulk items, kitchen tools, commercial appliances, restaurant equipment, and janitorial and office supplies. However, because Business Center locations are limited, many businesses will shop at traditional Costco stores to stock up. This means getting there early to grab what they need before heading to work.
Local businesses aren't the only ones showing up at Costco early
Although local businesses have the most incentive to get to Costco early, they aren't the only ones lining up before the doors open. In fact, many individuals go early to get the best deals and to beat the crowds. Now, it may sound a bit silly queuing up outside of the warehouse club to avoid crowds, but overall, people spread out throughout the store quickly once inside and there should still be fewer people than if you went during the afternoon or early evening.
Additionally, Costco locations tend to restock items overnight, so if you get there first thing in the morning, you're more likely to get the freshest produce, for instance. As more people come in, the good stuff gets picked over and possibly sold out. Although Costco does stock items throughout the day, getting there early eliminates the risk of potentially missing out on items you need. This is especially true when it comes to special deals, which, depending on how good they are, can sometimes be sold out by noon.
That said, if lining up outside isn't your thing, showing up even an hour after opening can still allow you to grab some of the best deals and the freshest items while still missing out on the largest crowds. The only exceptions would be potentially around the holidays or when people are stocking up for inclement weather.