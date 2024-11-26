Why Do People Line Up Outside At Costco Before It Opens?

Costco has long been a beacon for bargain shoppers looking to get the best deals on everything from groceries to home goods, and no one can match its $4.99 rotisserie chickens and $1.50 hot dogs. However, if you've ever gone by a Costco before it opens or showed up a bit early for some shopping, you may have noticed a line of people already waiting to get in. What gives? All those people can't be that eager to snag some free samples!

Well, as one Redditor explains, "A lot of local businesses actually run off of Costco supplies. Food trucks, small restaurants, etc. They get there as early as possible to make sure their stuff is in stock." This is something most folks might not consider, but it makes a lot of sense when you think about it. As a retailer that sells plenty of bulk products, Costco has a lot of appeal to businesses needing wholesale ingredients, food service items, and even sanitary and cleaning materials. They even offer Business Memberships specifically for this purpose.

Moreover, outside of standard Costco Warehouses, the retailer boasts Costco Business Centers in 16 states. While anyone with a membership — including families — can shop at a Costco Business Center, these locations feature larger quantity bulk items, kitchen tools, commercial appliances, restaurant equipment, and janitorial and office supplies. However, because Business Center locations are limited, many businesses will shop at traditional Costco stores to stock up. This means getting there early to grab what they need before heading to work.