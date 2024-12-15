Timing Matters When Adding Fresh Herbs To Your Dish
Sometimes, the smallest culinary addition can make the biggest impact. There are many avenues for a subtle twist: Perhaps a sprinkle of Marcus Samuelsson's underrated spice recommendation or a splash of chili oil for a dose of heat. Yet, few ingredients compare to the power of fresh herbs. A dose of such chopped greens will do wonders for a dish, imbuing everything with a sharpness and tang, or sweet and floral notes.
There are lots of available herbs such as common favorites like cilantro and basil, and it can be tricky to know when and how to use them. An especially common pitfall is timing — there'll be a big flavor difference if the greens are exposed to heat. So generally, you'll want to add the chopped herbs at the conclusion, creating a garnish with vibrant flavor and a nice dash of color. Less exposure to heat will preserve delicate oils and complex flavors, ensuring that the chopped herb lends the perfect pop.
Not all fresh herbs should be added at the end of cooking
As it often goes in the culinary realm, there's lots of nuance depending on the herb at hand. To make the most of the flavor, you'll need to approach the preparation on a case by case basis. Generally, the sturdier the green, the earlier it'll meld into cooking.
For instance, woody rosemary not only stands up but enhances from heat, as witnessed in a batch of rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes or on a grilled protein. Cooking with thyme functions similarly; the herb melds well into roasts, stews, broths and other slow-simmering dishes. Inclusion in broths also applies to dill, though it is a delicate herb that's best added towards the end to upgrade a soup with its delightful herbal character.
Furthermore, some herbs are transformed into specific dishes. When cooking with basil, you're likely to craft a pesto, which will then be combined with pasta. So while not a chopped flourish at the end, it's still a showcase of basil's fresh palate. And herbs like cilantro, parsley, and mint also comprise spectacularly aromatic sauces, meaning you'll want to check specific recipes for the best use.