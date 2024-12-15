Timing Matters When Adding Fresh Herbs To Your Dish

As it often goes in the culinary realm, there's lots of nuance depending on the herb at hand. To make the most of the flavor, you'll need to approach the preparation on a case by case basis. Generally, the sturdier the green, the earlier it'll meld into cooking.

For instance, woody rosemary not only stands up but enhances from heat, as witnessed in a batch of rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes or on a grilled protein. Cooking with thyme functions similarly; the herb melds well into roasts, stews, broths and other slow-simmering dishes. Inclusion in broths also applies to dill, though it is a delicate herb that's best added towards the end to upgrade a soup with its delightful herbal character.

Furthermore, some herbs are transformed into specific dishes. When cooking with basil, you're likely to craft a pesto, which will then be combined with pasta. So while not a chopped flourish at the end, it's still a showcase of basil's fresh palate. And herbs like cilantro, parsley, and mint also comprise spectacularly aromatic sauces, meaning you'll want to check specific recipes for the best use.