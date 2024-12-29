Fresh Sage Lasts Longer With The Help Of One Pantry Staple

Whether you're smudging your new apartment or seasoning your favorite roasted butternut squash soup, sage is a powerfully aromatic herb where a little goes a long way. But unless you have your own sage plant growing in your herb garden, you usually have to buy a bunch and decide what to do with it after you've used what you needed. Luckily, unlike delicate parsley and easily bruised basil, sage leaves are firm and sturdy. That means you can store them for four or five days in the refrigerator just by wrapping the leaves in paper towels and placing them inside a zip-close bag. But what should you do if you still won't use up a bundle of sage in less than a week?

The secret lies in one pantry staple you most certainly have on hand: olive oil. By coating your sage leaves in olive oil, you can store them in a covered dish in the fridge for up to three weeks. Not only will this preserve your precious herb, but you'll be creating an infused olive oil as a byproduct.