Fried Herbs Are The Flavor Bomb That Upgrade Any Meal

Sometimes it only takes a simple flourish to take a dish from tasty to terrific. The magic move can be a spice mix like a homemade lemon pepper seasoning with fresh zest, or perhaps it's a drizzle of fiery chili oil, adding a spicy kick to the mix. But if you're looking for something especially aromatic, then consider frying up fresh herbs.

The technique offers a twofold advantage; infusing a deep herbal flavor while offering a delectable crunch. For best success, you'll want to reach for sturdier candidates like sage, rosemary, parsley, tarragon, mint or even basil. In most cases, even the stems are welcome, too. They'll soften slightly, making the often discarded part much more appealing.

Assembling the fried garnish is straightforward, but you'll need to keep a close eye on the heat. Considering the best type of oil for shallow frying, you'll heat the oil to about 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Drop the herbs — which should be thoroughly dried to prevent splatter — into the pan for around 30 seconds. It's a good idea to flip the herbs halfway through, so you can achieve a beautifully browned, crispy result. Drain and dry your herbs on paper towels and they'll be ready for use.