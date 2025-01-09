What Cut Of Meat Does McDonald's Use For Its Burgers

McDonald's burgers are one of the most recognized fast food items in the world, and while their price has changed a lot, little else about them has. But as with most fast food fare, you'd be hard-pressed to find a casual consumer who knows exactly what McDonald's patties are made of. For a company that serves countless hamburgers every day, it's important that whatever it's selling is of relatively high quality (even though not every McDonald's burger is made equal, and some are definitely better than others).

According to McDonald's, its burgers are made "with 100% pure beef" with no additives except for salt and pepper. However, that still leaves the question of exactly what cuts are being used. Luckily, it's no well-guarded trade secret: The beef used for McDonald's burgers comes from "the trimmings of cuts like the chuck, round and sirloin for our burgers, which are ground and formed into our hamburger patties," per the brand's website.