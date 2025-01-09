What Cut Of Meat Does McDonald's Use For Its Burgers
McDonald's burgers are one of the most recognized fast food items in the world, and while their price has changed a lot, little else about them has. But as with most fast food fare, you'd be hard-pressed to find a casual consumer who knows exactly what McDonald's patties are made of. For a company that serves countless hamburgers every day, it's important that whatever it's selling is of relatively high quality (even though not every McDonald's burger is made equal, and some are definitely better than others).
According to McDonald's, its burgers are made "with 100% pure beef" with no additives except for salt and pepper. However, that still leaves the question of exactly what cuts are being used. Luckily, it's no well-guarded trade secret: The beef used for McDonald's burgers comes from "the trimmings of cuts like the chuck, round and sirloin for our burgers, which are ground and formed into our hamburger patties," per the brand's website.
McDonald's burgers are 100% beef
Beef chuck comes from the shoulder of the cow and is known for its rich flavor and high fat content, beef round is milder and more lean, while the sirloin is a popular option due to its perfect balance of leanness and flavor. The chain doesn't supply its own beef, though. McDonald's patties are made by Lopez Foods, a meat processor.
By combining these cuts, McDonald's has created what is perhaps one of the most iconic ground beef blends in the world, which the company will continue to rely on since it no longer sells salads. Meanwhile, if you order a Quarter Pounder — which remains the only McDonald's burger cooked fresh — from McDonald's U.K., you should expect your burger to be made from "pure forequarter and flank."f