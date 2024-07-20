Grilled Pickles Are The Cookout Side You Didn't Know You Were Missing
For some of us, grilling outdoors in the summertime is an appealing activity, with its combination of hot flames, tasty ingredients, and fresh air. While it's generally a straightforward process, being able to grill like a master means keeping a close eye on the details, treating the centerpiece with care, and crafting some delicious side dishes.
Understandably, it can feel stressful to cook several foods at once, but there are many ingredients do well on the grill. For example, even the beloved pickle enhances with some time over the fire. The food melds surprisingly well with the flame, with its tart nature layered alongside some smoke and charred sugar notes. Some of the pickle's excessive acidity is lessened but not lost, all the while delighting diners with a new flavor palate. It's an item that requires minimal prep, and cooks in only a few minutes. So the next time you grill, why pick up a jar of pickles? You won't be disappointed.
Pickles are an easy side to prep and grill
There's no need for complicated technique when preparing this tasty side. Simply take the pickle spears out of its jar and squeeze out a bit of the brine with a moist paper towel so it won't interfere with the heat. Brush on a small amount of oil to prevent sticking, and they're ready to cook.
The next step involves a quick caramelization process using high heat. It takes about four minutes per side, during which the pickles develop some beautiful char marks. You'll want to eat this when it's less hot, so consider making the dish right when you're grilling apparatus heats up. And to make a more complete appetizer, whip up a tasty sauce with sour cream or usable substitute.
Lastly, since pickles will taste good for several months in the fridge, you can store this dish for another occasion. You may need to use up an entire jar in one go, but save the brine and recombine with the grilled pickle spears once they're cooled. When pickles are stored in brine again, it's known as a sideburn, a creation you might even spot in select stores.