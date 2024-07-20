There's no need for complicated technique when preparing this tasty side. Simply take the pickle spears out of its jar and squeeze out a bit of the brine with a moist paper towel so it won't interfere with the heat. Brush on a small amount of oil to prevent sticking, and they're ready to cook.

The next step involves a quick caramelization process using high heat. It takes about four minutes per side, during which the pickles develop some beautiful char marks. You'll want to eat this when it's less hot, so consider making the dish right when you're grilling apparatus heats up. And to make a more complete appetizer, whip up a tasty sauce with sour cream or usable substitute.

Lastly, since pickles will taste good for several months in the fridge, you can store this dish for another occasion. You may need to use up an entire jar in one go, but save the brine and recombine with the grilled pickle spears once they're cooled. When pickles are stored in brine again, it's known as a sideburn, a creation you might even spot in select stores.

