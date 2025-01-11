Polenta is a hearty, starchy staple similar to grits and is just as comforting and versatile. Polenta can be topped with proteins, such as shrimp or eggs, or covered in heaps of vegetables. It can be served as a sweet porridge with a bed of fruit and sugar or left to solidify and sliced in place of sandwich bread for textured polenta grilled cheese. But ideally, the adaptable dish should be served thick and creamy to provide maximum comfort.

For creamier and faster polenta, reach for the box of baking soda sitting in your pantry. Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is a kitchen multitasker. The chemical compound can be used for everything from cleaning your coffee maker to cooking game-changing shrimp. Some polenta recipes suggest adding butter, milk, cheese, or some combination of the three to create a creamier consistency. However, incorporating just a pinch of baking soda into stovetop polenta also makes for quicker and thicker results.