Upgrade Polenta With An Easy Grilled Cheese Twist

Thanks to the toasty carbohydrate combining with the salty cheese, and the crisp contrasting with the gooey, a grilled cheese sandwich is practically perfection. Part of the beauty of this sandwich, though, is the ability to put a personal spin on it, customizing based on mood, craving, available ingredient, or occasion. One of the most common ways to play with your grilled cheese is to swap out the bread, from sliced white to sourdough or seeded rye — or even an English muffin grilled cheese. But it turns out, you may be sleeping on slices that aren't actually bread at all.

Polenta, the cornmeal-based Italian dish, is a culinary chameleon. It can be creamy and porridge-like, served at breakfast with eggs, or a sweet version with vanilla and brown sugar. But you can also find firmer polenta that can be cubed or even converted into fries. It can also be sliced — and when turned into the basis for a grilled sandwich, your polenta gets a major upgrade. Subtle corn sweetness combined with savory, melting cheese provides the basis of inspiration for all kinds of mind-blowing outcomes.

Polenta pairs well with lots of great grilled cheese additions, from tomatoes and veggies like mushrooms or eggplant to spreads like herbaceous pesto or sweet fig jam and cheeses such as blues, creamy chèvre, or sharp cheddars. Fortunately, this sandwich is a snap to make, so you should have plenty of reasons to give your polenta this major format boost.