The Secret Ingredient And Technique That Yield Perfectly-Blended Frozen Cocktails
While most focus on flavor, the mouthfeel of a cocktail is an equally important factor to consider. When crafting a frozen sling, no one wants a thin and liquid result. Unfortunately, such a texture is a frequent downfall of blender creations. Without deft technique, a blitzed combination of booze, ice, and flavorings too easily turns into a weak, watery mess.
It's important to utilize the correct dilution method, since the way you integrate ice affects the final ratio of water in a cocktail. Such details are easier to keep track of with a shaker, as you can employ techniques like stirring versus wet-shaking to achieve your desired effect. However with a blender, the dilution process is easy to neglect, as many bartenders rely solely on the contraption instead. To avoid this mistake, consider dry-blending your sugar, citrus, and liquor before adding the crushed ice. Instead of using a water-based simply syrup in your drink, you'll only use dry sugar, which will help you attain a stronger flavored cocktail and prevent too much moisture from ruining the balance of the mix.
Such a move enhances frozen cocktail rigidity, but still won't stabilize your mixture — iced cocktails are prone to separating, leaving you with a glass of warm, diluted liquid on the bottom and flavorless blended ice on top. To avoid this, consider adding a small amount (around a quarter teaspoon) of xanthan gum. This substance is in many iced Starbucks drinks, and aids in emulsifying all the flavors, as well sustaining the perfect slushy consistency.
Xanthan gum and dry blending improves frozen drink texture and taste
There are lots of tips for better frozen drinks — and many can work in combination. In addition to the dry blend and xanthan gum, it still pays off to use frozen fruit, as well as chill both your serving vessel and even your blender. Such hacks work to improve the icy texture, which also directly correlates to the flavor of your result.
Don't forget that the temperature of a cocktail is a major influence on the taste. In the same way that cold food needs way more seasoning, the flavors of your drink's ingredients function differently when it's chilled. So by employing the dry blend method and then stabilizing with xanthan gum, you're ensuring your drink flavors have the ideal pop. There'll be fewer unbalanced notes, since the mixture takes longer to melt, and the less watery ratio ensures spirit, sugar, and fruit all shine despite the cold. Plus, incorporating your foundational ingredients first helps the all of the components meld.
So experiment with such techniques in your frozen drink applications — it'll pay off in a range of recipes. Whether you're making a frozen margarita, pina colada, or a watermelon daiquiri, your beloved iced creations will delight with their new form.