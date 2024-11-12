The Easy Way To Strain Homemade Broth Without A Cheesecloth

Cheesecloth is so easy to forget. You can have a pack in the back of a cabinet for a hundred years and never have to replace it. Until you do. But cheesecloth just isn't typically an everyday item in most home kitchens. Unlike, say, paper towels or coffee filters, which many folks burn through quickly enough to have on auto-replenish, the gauzy cotton fabric commonly used for straining can be an afterthought. But when the "haven't heard that word in years" meme becomes a reality, you can actually swap cheesecloth for that aforementioned more common kitchen supply: the coffee filter.

Now, while a coffee filter is not going to be as effective as a cheesecloth at something like its titular application, cheesemaking, you can repurpose it to milk-wash dairy for cocktails, filter bacon fat in a pinch, and, of course, strain the tiniest of all particles out when making a stock. Just remember that a coffee filter will be less sturdy than a cheesecloth and proceed accordingly.