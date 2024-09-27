Pumpkin Is The Key For A Fall Forward Approach To Cornbread

Cornbread is already perfect on its own, but its simplicity allows for the option to easily highlight other flavors. It can go in both the sweet or savory direction; cheese and jalapeño or blueberries and honey work equally well. With the start of the fall season, consider adding a classic cozy-season ingredient to your cornbread: pumpkin. Technically a fruit, pumpkin has a vegetal flavor with a natural touch of sweetness, and like cornbread, can be made sweet or savory.

Advertisement

For flavor, pumpkin lends a light sweetness and slight earthiness to cornbread. The texture is the real star here. Since cornbread can often fall victim to being too dry or crumbly, the addition of pumpkin ensures that it stays moist. It imparts a cake-like texture as well, adding some density to the bread. If you add just plain pumpkin puree, the cornbread can remain on the savory side. To make it a sweet bread, mix in classic pumpkin spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice, with a sweetener like maple syrup or honey.

As a savory side, pumpkin cornbread is perfect for the Thanksgiving table or served alongside a hearty bowl of soup or chili. Meanwhile, a sweetened version is a comforting breakfast for cool autumn mornings, especially when topped with butter and honey. For a hearty dessert or extra rich breakfast perfect on crisp fall days, whip up a cinnamon honey cream cheese spread for your sweet cornbread.

Advertisement