15 Best Vegetarian Cookbooks Of 2024
There are those cookbooks you cook from once, and never touch again. Others are beautiful to look at, but far too complicated and cumbersome to actually cook from. And then other cookbooks, you go back to over and over again, trying different dishes from all the sections, building entire holiday menus and weekly grocery lists just from their recipes. The 15 vegetarian cookbooks on this list are precisely of the latter type.
Gone are the days when the cookbooks that graced your parents' bookshelves were mainly America's Test Kitchen compilations. Now, between self-publishing and the big literary houses, food influencers all over the place are releasing their best recipes in cookbook form. There's now plenty of choice, and since the pandemic, all of us have gotten into cooking one way or other. But how to know which cookbooks are worth buying, and which are actually a bust? That's what our list is for.
As a mostly vegetarian professional cook over At the Immigrant's Table and a food writer of more than 11 years, I've amassed quite a library of cookbooks. Yet even I was surprised — and impressed — by the vegetarian cookbook selection of 2024. Every single one of the 15 books on this list is tried, tested, and found to deserve a spot of honor on my shelf. And once you read our list, we hope it'll earn a spot in your kitchen, too.
1. PlantYou: Scrappy Cooking
Carleigh Bodrug has made a name for herself on TikTok and Instagram as a vegan cook that cares just as much about the parts of the vegetable you throw out as what you use, or what actually ends up on your plate. Her first cookbook, "PlantYou Cookbook," was a New York Times bestseller with two sold out print runs. Bodrug's 2024 cookbook, "PlantYou: Scrappy Cooking," followed a successful series of videos that focused on how to use as much of your ingredients as possible, or in other words, how to cook with scraps and trash.
Her contagious smile, upbeat attitude, and no-fuss approach to vegan cooking aren't just precious. And she doesn't come across as preachy when she teaches you how to make pesto out of your carrot tops, granola with ground coffee beans, or how to make pancakes with discarded fruits. This cookbook is a must-have in every environmentally conscious cook's kitchen.
2. Big Vegan Flavor: Techniques and 150 Recipes to Master Vegan Cooking
Nisha Vora is the food influencer and content creator behind Rainbow Plant Life, a hugely successful Instagram account with plenty of beautiful, plant-based photos and videos. Her high contrast, colorful photos have won hearts just as much as her heartfelt posts about her Indian parents, her upbringing and her cultural background. "Big Vegan Flavor: Techniques and 150 Recipes to Master Vegan Cooking" is the kind of cookbook that will transform your approach to plant-based cooking, or cooking in general. With its 600 encyclopedic pages packed with over 150 vibrant, flavor-packed recipes, this comprehensive guide is designed to guide a cook for every occasion, from elegant dinner parties to quick weeknight meals.
Vora holds your hand in the sweetest way possible, not only teaching you essential techniques and principles for maximizing flavor, but also providing customizable menus and recipe ideas that make cooking accessible and enjoyable. She draws inspiration from all over the world in her recipes, though, of course, her Indian heritage shines bright and true from many dishes. In a world overflowing with cookbooks that often gather dust, "Big Vegan Flavor" stands out as a must-have resource that invites creativity and culinary exploration.
3. JoyFull: Cook Effortlessly, Eat Freely, Live Radiantly
For a cookbook that goes further than just recipes, look to "JoyFull: Cook Effortlessly, Eat Freely, Live Radiantly" by Radhi Devlukia-Shetty. According to the author, the book invites you to "completely transform every aspect of your health" through the power of food and wellness. Deluvkia-Shetty is an ayurvedic "health counselor" and nutritionist, and she puts her knowledge to the test in over 125 vibrant plant-based recipes, balancing out health and satisfaction in nourishing and delicious wholesome dishes. Notably, "JoyFull" is full of endorsements from notable figures like Jada Pinkett Smith and Mena Massoud, who all seem to be fans of Devlukia-Shetty's easy approach.
This book aims to be a wellness guide, offering daily wellness practices that include a revitalizing morning skincare routine, breathwork techniques, and mindful rituals designed to enhance your overall well-being. Written with warmth and generosity, this cookbook is not for those who just want vegan versions of burritos; instead, it's a must-have for anyone looking to embrace a more wholesome and healthy lifestyle through all aspects of their lives.
4. I Love You: Recipes from the Heart
If any of the authors on our list deserve a prize for reinventing themselves, it would be Pamela Anderson, the author of "I Love You: Recipes from the Heart." The former Baywatch and Home Improvement star and 1990s sex icon is now a wholesome, garden-growing, sourdough-baking, vegan cookbook author, and proud homestead owner on Vancouver Island. Eschewing the seedy past and green smoothies of Los Angeles, Anderson now leads a full life on Canada's West Coast, where her garden inspired this new path and upcoming TV show.
The idea for the cookbook came from her two sons, who upon being presented with a housewarming recipe box from Anderson, promptly told her that she needs to publish them. And Anderson obeyed. The book is full of heartfelt collections and over 80 vegetable-centric recipes that reflects Anderson's vegan activism and journey from Hollywood icon to dedicated homemaker, showcasing her passion for cooking, sustainable living, and gardening. With a warm text and sepia-tinted photos, Anderson shares indulgent yet comforting dishes that celebrate the joys of plant-based cooking and potager gardening.
5. The Weekday Vegetarians Get Simple
To anyone who has been around food blogging for more than a decade, Jenny Rosenstrach is the queen of meal planning, mostly-vegetarian family cooking. Her first-blog and later Substack, Dinner: A Love Story, popularized the notion that eating together as a family with young children shouldn't be a chore, and could actually be kind of fun.
Rosenstrach did not set up to be vegetarian, but when she got older and the call of sustainable and healthy living got louder, she set out to write a cookbook based on the experiment of eating meat only on weekends. That's how her first vegetarian bestseller, "The Weekday Vegetarians," was born — and now led way to the sequel, "The Weekday Vegetarians Get Simple." Now, Rosenstrach brings her trademark style of simplifying family meals to the world of vegetarian dabblers who just want to take their first steps and "not eat pasta and cheese all the time." It's easy, approachable, and charmingly all-American.
6. Rooted Kitchen: Seasonal Recipes, Stories, and Ways to Connect with the Natural World
Ashley Rodriguez's recipes and moody photos first became popular through her blog, Not Without Salt. Then the Seattle native published a few cookbooks — "Let's Stay In" and "Date Night In" — and somehow, nearly a decade has passed. Rodriguez is now the host and co-creator of the James Beard-nominated series, "Kitchen Unnecessary," which explores the world of foraging and fishing. She has moved from being appreciated for her simple vegetarian recipes and beautiful photos to being known for her ability to intertwine culinary artistry with foraging and a deep connection to nature.
Rodriguez's new path culminates in her latest work, "Rooted Kitchen: Seasonal Recipes, Stories, and Ways to Connect with the Natural World." This cookbook is as much about food as it is about fostering a relationship with the natural world, offering readers a chance to nourish their bodies and minds in harmony with the seasons. In "Rooted Kitchen," Rodriguez shares a collection of seasonal recipes, tips for sustainability and foraging, and mindfulness practices that encourage readers to step outside and engage with their environment. The cookbook is organized seasonally, inviting readers to cook with the flow of the Earth and the weather.
7. Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes
"Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes" is the fruit of an L.A.-based vegetable-forward eatery of chefs and owners Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson. Known for their plant-based approach at their restaurant and its growing chain of Kismet Rotisserie takeout shops, the duo, often referred to as the "vegetable whisperers," showcases how to elevate simple vegetable dishes into vibrant, flavor-packed meals that feel like a restaurant-worthy celebration.
The book emphasizes a casual yet precise cooking style that highlights seasonal produce, combines influences from the Middle Eastern, Southeast Asia, India, and China, and transforms everyday ingredients into extraordinary dishes with grand flourishes. With recipes like broccoli with pumpkin seed jazz and marinated feta with spice-roasted tomatoes and grapefruit, "Kismet" inspires home cooks to embrace the creativity of plant-based cooking while celebrating the joy of fresh, wholesome ingredients. However, it's important to note that, à la Chef Yotam Ottolenghi, while the book is vegetable-forward, not all dishes are strictly vegetarian.
8. Peaceful Kitchen: More than 100 Cozy Plant-Based Recipes to Comfort the Body and Nourish the Soul
While vegan food fits easily with So-Cal and even Indian cuisine, it feels like a less organic fit in the Latin kitchen, which tends to be heavily reliant on animal proteins. Catherine Perez challenges this notion with her debut cookbook, "Peaceful Kitchen," where she incorporates her Mexican and Dominican heritage into an array of plant-based recipes. As a registered dietitian known as @plantbasedrd, Catherine has made a name for herself for her "evidence-based" approach to healthy cooking and nourishing and flavorful dishes that prove that plant-based eating can be both satisfying and deeply rooted in tradition.
With dishes like mangú power bowl with crispy adobo chickpeas, peach upside-down baked oatmeal, and spicy peanut shaved brussels sprout salad, Perez encourages readers to embrace cooking as a form of self-expression and mindfulness, transforming the kitchen into a space of creativity and calm rather than confusion and stress.
9. Health Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook
"Health Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook" by Jess Damuck is a playful guide to nourishing meals that prioritize wellness without sacrificing flavor and fun. Damuck became known for her irreverent approach to health with "Salad Freak," published in 2022 to great acclaim in collaboration with food legend Martha Stewart, and this second installment doesn't disappoint. This vibrant collection features a variety of wholesome plant-forward recipes designed to energize and delight, making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable.
From tahini French toast to cauliflower flatbreads with sumac onions, and vegan baklava ice cream, "Health Nut" promotes a balanced lifestyle while celebrating fresh, nutrient-dense ingredients. With easy-to-follow instructions and a focus on feel-good flavors, this cookbook is perfect for anyone looking to incorporate more healthful dishes that feel inventive and exuberant. With its charm and gorgeous, colorful, bright-light photos, "Health Nut" earns a spot on our list despite not being purely vegetarian.
10. Nosh: Plant-Forward Recipes Celebrating Modern Jewish Cuisine
"Nosh: Plant-Forward Recipes Celebrating Modern Jewish Cuisine" by Micah Siva reimagines traditional Jewish dishes through a contemporary, plant-based lens that has a definite Gen Z bend. This cookbook offers a wide array of recipes that honor cultural heritage while embracing modern culinary techniques, aiming to take Jewish food from the stodgy past of meat gelee and knishes to a present filled with black and white cookies and vegan matzo ball soup.
Author, food writer, and registered dietitian Siva aims to inspire meals that bring the joy of beloved Jewish flavors into everyday life, and not just during the holidays. Featuring vibrant vegetables, grains, and legumes, the recipes in this cookbook celebrate the diversity of Jewish and Israeli cuisine, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of dietary preferences. With a focus on seasonal ingredients and plant-based flavors, Nosh invites you to explore the rich tapestry of Jewish cooking in a fresh and exciting way.
11. Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking
Joe Yonan, the author of "Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking," is a celebrated food writer and editor who has won many awards for his dedication to plant-based food. "Mastering" is his life's work, a 300-recipe tome that aims to be an essential resource for anyone looking to master their vegan culinary skills.
Recognized as one of NPR and Bon Appétit's best cookbooks of the year, this book treats vegan food as a unique cuisine worthy of celebrating. Yonan has spoken to dozens of prominent food writers in the plant-based sphere, amassing recipes and insights that showcase the true abundance of vegan dishes from around the world. From an in-depth pantry section that teaches you how to create homemade versions of essential ingredients like milk, butter, stocks, dressings, and spice mixes, to globe-spanning recipes like citrus and mango salad with fresh turmeric and cucumbers and vegan bibimbap with spicy tofu crumbles, Yonan's breadth of coverage truly seems insatiable. With numerous variations on base recipes, an extensive dessert section, and stunning photography, "Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking" offers something for everyone, delivering fresh ideas and inspiration for years to come.
12. Plantas: Modern Vegan Recipes for Traditional Mexican Cooking
In "Plantas: Modern Vegan Recipes for Traditional Mexican Cooking," Alexa Soto honors Mexico's rich tradition of plant-based cooking while modernizing its soulful recipes for today's audience. This book doesn't just try to adapt Mexican cuisine to vegan diets; instead, this vibrant cookbook highlights beloved Mexican dishes with a fresh vegan twist, making it perfect for both dedicated vegans and those looking to add more plant-based meals to their repertoire.
From vegan Mexican staples like hearts of palm ceviche tostadas and taquitos de Jamaica, to reimagined classics like vegan tres leches cake, Soto allows the reader to explore the beauty of traditional Mexican cuisine through her simple, affordable, and healthful vegan meals, ranging from breakfast to dessert. With her stunning photography, "Plantas" serves as an inviting guide that highlights the abundance of fruits and vegetables that characterize this beloved cuisine, all while promoting sustainable cooking practices.
13. The Conscious Kitchen
"The Conscious Kitchen" by Immy Lucas of the popular YouTube channel Sustainably Vegan is a complete guide to building a sustainable, no-waste kitchen that promotes a healthier lifestyle for both you and the planet. With only 30 recipes, this may seem like an odd entry for our best cookbooks of 2024 list. But this insightful cookbook provides practical tips on reducing food waste, sourcing sustainable ingredients, and making mindful choices in the kitchen. With a focus on eco-friendly practices and delicious recipes, it empowers readers to create meals that are not only good for them but also kind to the environment.
The approach behind "The Conscious Kitchen" is that small, intentional changes can lead to significant impacts. With Lucas' tips and techniques for food preservation, creative ways to utilize food scraps and leftovers, and ethical shopping guidelines, no one can say they didn't know where to start bringing in more plant- and planet-forward choices into their kitchen.
14. Savoring: Meaningful Vegan Recipes from Across Oceans
In "Savoring: Meaningful Vegan Recipes from Across Oceans," Murielle Banackissa takes readers on a journey that explores the diverse flavors of vegan cuisine from around the globe. With roots in both Russian-Ukrainian and Congolese cultures and cuisines, as well as a life built in French-Canadian Montreal, Banackissa embodies the principles of her cookbook, living a truly transatlantic tapestry of life.
This beautifully crafted cookbook features a collection of Banackissa's moody photos and meaningful recipes that reflect cultural traditions and the author's unique personal stories, inviting you to explore the richness of plant-based cooking across the world. With an emphasis on vibrant ingredients and heartfelt connections, "Savoring" encourages you to create dishes that nourish both the body and the soul, making it a must-have for anyone passionate about global flavors and vegan cooking. This is a book that deserves to be read just as much as cooked from.
15. Mushroom Gastronomy: The Art of Cooking with Mushrooms
"Mushroom Gastronomy: The Art of Cooking with Mushrooms" is a stunning exploration of the culinary potential of mushrooms by Krista Towns, the culinary editor of Fungi Magazine. Towns has truly made mushrooms her life's passion a work, culminating in this insightful and exhaustive resource that would make a gorgeous addition to any kitchen library. While not exclusively vegetarian, this cookbook is definitely veg-forward, showcasing a wide range of 25 of the most well-known and popular mushroom varieties and their unique flavors.
With informative sections on foraging, preparation techniques, and pairing suggestions, this book offers a wealth of knowledge for foraging enthusiasts, vegetarians, and home cooks. The beautifully photographed recipes highlight the versatility of mushrooms, a fungus that deserves to be the star of any dish, with the aim of making you run to the kitchen to incorporate these earthy ingredients into your everyday cooking.