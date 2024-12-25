15 Best Vegetarian Cookbooks Of 2024

There are those cookbooks you cook from once, and never touch again. Others are beautiful to look at, but far too complicated and cumbersome to actually cook from. And then other cookbooks, you go back to over and over again, trying different dishes from all the sections, building entire holiday menus and weekly grocery lists just from their recipes. The 15 vegetarian cookbooks on this list are precisely of the latter type.

Gone are the days when the cookbooks that graced your parents' bookshelves were mainly America's Test Kitchen compilations. Now, between self-publishing and the big literary houses, food influencers all over the place are releasing their best recipes in cookbook form. There's now plenty of choice, and since the pandemic, all of us have gotten into cooking one way or other. But how to know which cookbooks are worth buying, and which are actually a bust? That's what our list is for.

As a mostly vegetarian professional cook over At the Immigrant's Table and a food writer of more than 11 years, I've amassed quite a library of cookbooks. Yet even I was surprised — and impressed — by the vegetarian cookbook selection of 2024. Every single one of the 15 books on this list is tried, tested, and found to deserve a spot of honor on my shelf. And once you read our list, we hope it'll earn a spot in your kitchen, too.