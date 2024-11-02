The Type Of Fish Burger King Uses In Its Big Fish Sandwich

When it comes to choosing the right fish for the Burger King Big Fish sandwich, you probably couldn't find a better option than wild-caught Alaskan Pollock. Given that Alaskan Pollock features large in both its Big Fish sandwich and its Fiery Big Fish sandwich, it's probably not a stretch to say that Burger King would concur with this assertion.

In all fairness, there's a lot to like with this white fish. With its sweet, mild flavor and tender, flaky meat, the sandwich appeals to people who don't normally like fish because most fish tastes, well, too much like fish. Chief among them are typically kids, who, at a certain age, sometimes become as finicky as a cat around dinnertime, but unlike cats they won't eat fish to save their lives. Alaskan Pollock kinda sneaks in under the radar, putting fish back on the menu for kids.

However, Burger King's fish sandwich doesn't just appeal to finicky kids. If the mild flavor of the regular Big Fish sandwich appeals to kids, its spicy counterpart, the Fiery Big Fish, is just right for grown-ups who like their fish sandwiches to have an extra spicy kick in each bite.