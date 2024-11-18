The Easy-To-Make Mistake That Will Start Your Pork Dishes Off On The Wrong Foot

Preparing pork can yield great rewards — from delicious shredded meat to chops and roast, it shines in many forms. Yet achieving mouthwatering perfection comes with its own set of challenges. There's the threat of undercooking or leaning into fear of a terribly dry result, both critical pitfalls. And one of the biggest cooking mistakes ruining your pork may occur before you even start: Buying the wrong cut.

Sure, for certain dishes, the shape may seem hard to mix up — you can't mistake a rack of ribs, for example. But keep in mind that every region of the pig is split up into further cuts, and each come with different names. And as opposed to other meat types, pork doesn't isn't very malleable.

As a result, matching the cut you buy with the application can be a make-it-or-break situation. Not to mention when you select the best cut, you'll enhance the flavor and texture of your dish, too. By avoiding any mistakes in the grocery store, your pork dishes will come stress-free.