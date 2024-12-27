A Look Back At The Best New Fast Food Items Of 2024

There were some truly memorable additions to the fast food world in 2024. Plenty of well-established restaurant chains leaned into their strengths and mined some interesting ideas out of their existing bag of tricks. We also saw the staying power of a few promotional items that were created to align with some of the year's biggest movie releases. The year's seasonal offerings were also on point, delivering much more than the inevitable pumpkin spice.

Upon creating this list of 2024's most exciting new fast food items, we realized that the featured brands are clearly striving to create full-blown fan experiences that are ripe for social media sharing. We've seen brands fully embrace their menus and what they offer for today's fast food fan, and it's no surprise that some of the best new fast food items of 2024 are delightfully unapologetic. On that note, let's dive right into our list of 2024's best new fast food items.