Starbucks Makes Big Announcement That Will Have Oat Milk Lovers Rejoicing

This news is for you, it's for us, it's for the nearly 50% of Starbucks customers who regularly pay extra for a non-dairy milk. Beginning on November 7, the worldwide coffee chain will no longer charge extra for swapping out the standard milk for a non-dairy option in any beverage at company-owned and operated stores throughout the United States and Canada.

A press release from the company about the change noted that substituting for non-dairy milk is the second most requested customization from Starbucks customers. Currently, customizing your beverage with any of the available non-dairy substitutes — soy, almond, coconut, or oat milk — costs around 70 cents extra. This switch is timed to coincide with the end of this year's pumpkin spice latte sales and the return of Starbucks' annual holiday menu, making the date that you'll no longer need to shell out more cash for the privilege of drinking the milk of your choice easy to remember.