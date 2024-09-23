The Viral Chick-Fil-A Hack That Makes Its Banana Pudding Milkshake Even Better
After being removed from the menu 13 years ago, Chick-fil-A's banana pudding milkshake is back for a limited time, a move inspired by hundreds of requests on social media platforms and petitions on Change.org. Fans have long awaited the banana pudding shake's comeback, and in the mere weeks since its return, they've discovered a way to make it even better with the addition of chocolate syrup.
Chick-fil-A's banana pudding milkshake is made by combining the fast-food restaurant's Icedream® — a vanilla-flavored, soft-serve-like dairy treat — with pureed banana and crumbled vanilla wafers. Plus, if you enjoy the shake at the restaurant or order it at the drive-thru (as opposed to delivery), it'll be served with a towering swirl of whipped cream and a cherry on top. Banana and chocolate is arguably the G.O.A.T. of dessert flavor combinations, so why not request a healthy squirt of chocolate syrup in your banana pudding milkshake?
How to get chocolate syrup in your shake
Is adding chocolate syrup to Chick-fil-A's banana pudding milkshake technically a "hack"? Probably not, but you still have to plan ahead if you want to add this tasty addition to your shake. If you order the shake online, there is no option (as of yet) to add chocolate syrup, but if you simply order at the drive-thru kiosk or at the counter inside, all you have to do is ask for extra syrup.
If you want to add chocolate to your Chick-fil-A banana pudding milkshake but forgot to ask, you can always do it yourself. Just swirl in a couple of tablespoons of chocolate syrup, or if you're feeling really fancy, grate some high-quality dark chocolate on top. Perhaps after seeing the response from loyal fans, Chick-fil-A will not only make its banana pudding milkshake a permanent menu item, but it'll add a chocolate syrup mix-in option, too.