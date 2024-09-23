The Viral Chick-Fil-A Hack That Makes Its Banana Pudding Milkshake Even Better

After being removed from the menu 13 years ago, Chick-fil-A's banana pudding milkshake is back for a limited time, a move inspired by hundreds of requests on social media platforms and petitions on Change.org. Fans have long awaited the banana pudding shake's comeback, and in the mere weeks since its return, they've discovered a way to make it even better with the addition of chocolate syrup.

Chick-fil-A's banana pudding milkshake is made by combining the fast-food restaurant's Icedream® — a vanilla-flavored, soft-serve-like dairy treat — with pureed banana and crumbled vanilla wafers. Plus, if you enjoy the shake at the restaurant or order it at the drive-thru (as opposed to delivery), it'll be served with a towering swirl of whipped cream and a cherry on top. Banana and chocolate is arguably the G.O.A.T. of dessert flavor combinations, so why not request a healthy squirt of chocolate syrup in your banana pudding milkshake?