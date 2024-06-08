The Problem With Storing Produce In The Plastic Bag They Came In

You make a grocery list and check it twice. You buy the loose organic spinach over the prepackaged kind because it's healthy and cheaper. You bag your own apples for the same reason. You put both in your refrigerator's produce bin and accidentally wait a week before making that spinach salad with grapes and bits of bacon. When you finally reach for the spinach, it's wilted and shriveled. A couple of days later, those bright and crisp fuji apples have spotted brown patches and turned mealy. How and why did your precious produce go bad? It's not you: It's probably just a careless storage mistake.

Plastic, especially in the culinary world, is ubiquitous. Just stroll down any aisle of the grocery store and you'll see every variety of single-use plastic imaginable. It's easily mass-produced and light, and besides, what would be the alternative? You're going to grab a wooden crate for those apples? Despite the use of plastic storage being nearly universal, those thin produce bags aren't designed as long-term storage solutions. They're actually a very poor way to keep food in your refrigerator because produce needs air circulation and varying degrees of humidity to stay fresh. If you remember middle school biology, you might already know why.