De-Stem Your Herbs In A Flash With The Box Grater Hack

We've all been there when a so-called 30-minute meal clocks in at closer to an hour. Oftentimes, our mistake lies in not reading the fine print. Was that onion already supposed to be diced? The garlic minced? That small sprig of thyme stripped? If, on busy weekdays, you struggle to remember Julia Child's most treasured cooking tips, specifically the rule of mise en place, we have a helpful hack for you. Useful for much more than just shredding cheese, that bulky box grater currently sitting in your cabinet can de-stem your herbs faster than Child said, "Bon appétit!"

Here's how it works. First, match the size of your herb to a corresponding side of a box grater, like this one from Kitchenaid. The herb should fit snugly through the grater's holes without getting stuck. Rosemary, with its thick, woody stem, moves like a dream through the biggest holes. The same goes for larger, leafy herbs like cilantro, parsley, and mint. The herb's leaves get conveniently caught on the outside of your grater as you pull each stalk through, giving you plenty of free time to repurpose leftover stems.

The smaller-sized holes of your grater are a good fit for thin sprigs of thyme, oregano, and marjoram. Depending on the thickness of their stems, other herbs like tarragon might be trickier to match up with appropriately sized holes. It's important to note, however, that if you want a perfectly intact herb for your garnish or glamor shot, you may want to pluck a few leaves by hand.